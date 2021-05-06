The Zero Technique Football Podcast: NFL Draft Recap

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Zero Technique Football Podcast with your host Ryan Stern. This episode, Ryan will be joined by John Schmeelk, reporter, producer, and podcast host for the New York Giants.

The NFL Draft has come and passed. Some teams got considerably better. Some teams left you scratching your head. We’ll break down the five best and five worst draft hauls of the 2021 Draft. First, we’ll welcome back John Schmeelk to the show. Did the Giants get enough value by trading back from 11 to 20? What did the front office say about their club by not taking an offensive lineman with any of their 6 picks?

Follow John's work at footballdiehards.com as well as his work with the NFL Draft Bible, now a part of the Sports Illustrated network.