Connect with us

Web Shows

The Zero Technique Football Podcast: NFL Draft Recap

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Zero Technique Football Podcast with your host Ryan Stern. This episode, Ryan will be joined by John Schmeelk, reporter, producer, and podcast host for the New York Giants.

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Zero Technique Football Podcast with your host Ryan Stern. This episode, Ryan will be joined by John Schmeelk, reporter, producer, and podcast host for the New York Giants.

The NFL Draft has come and passed. Some teams got considerably better. Some teams left you scratching your head. We’ll break down the five best and five worst draft hauls of the 2021 Draft. First, we’ll welcome back John Schmeelk to the show. Did the Giants get enough value by trading back from 11 to 20? What did the front office say about their club by not taking an offensive lineman with any of their 6 picks?

This and much more! Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).

Follow John’s work at footballdiehards.com as well as his work with the NFL Draft Bible, now a part of the Sports Illustrated network. You can follow the guys on Twitter. Ryan is @rstern33, John is @Schmeelk, and follow the show @zerotechpod.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Seth And Sean Sports: Together Again

Justin Brownlow

The Man to Man Podcast Episode XXVI: Draft Grades

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

Where can the Dodgers turn after Dustin May injury?

More in Web Shows