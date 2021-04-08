Connect with us

The Zero Technique Football Podcast: Special Guest Mike Wright of The Fantasy Footballers

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Zero Technique Football Podcast with your host Ryan Stern.

Ryan was joined by one third of the immensely popular, award winning Fantasy Footballers Podcast, Mike “The Fantasy Hitman” Wright. Mike, along with Andy Holloway and Jason Moore, have become the #1 fantasy football podcast. They provide an amazing combination of accurate fantasy analysis and entertainment.

Ryan and Mike discuss having to deal with the curve ball that 2020 dealt the podcast, as well as what it meant for their rankings. They also talked about their musical backgrounds and favorite old school video games.

Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram). You can follow the guys on Twitter. Ryan is @rstern33, Evan is @e_schenker, and Ian is @IansSportsTakes, and follow the show @zerotechpod.

