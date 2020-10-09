These Aren’t Your Typical Jerseys… Mamba Edition

First thing every athlete should know is that they are playing for the name in the front, not the back. That is exactly what the Lakers are embodying when they don their “Mamba Edition” jerseys. The team knows exactly what they must do whenever those jerseys are worn. Go for the kill every single minute of the game.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Wednesday that they are going to play in Friday’s series clinching game in the Mamba jerseys. The Lakers are undefeated when they put on those jerseys.

Obviously, everybody remembers and misses Kobe Bryant. Five time champion, All Star MVP, regular season MVP, Finals MVP, Olympic gold medalist, the list goes on and on… But what Kobe embodied during his career was his hard work and attention to detail.

Lakers On the Jerseys

After his buzzer beater in game two against the Denver Nuggets, Anthony Davis says every time they wear these jerseys they feel different and that their swagger is different as well. The entire roster loves the idea that they are representing Kobe whenever they wear the mamba jerseys.

Lakers head coach Frank also spoke on the jerseys during a timeout saying, “Look at the jerseys you have on. He would make big time plays, now it’s time for us to make big time plays.”

Nike Art Director for NBA jerseys, Esteban Montoya, gave his thoughts on his creation saying, “The black mamba jerseys mean a timely moment of aspiration and inspiration. Taking what we love to do and truly having a drive and passion to be our ultimate best.”

Origins Of Mamba Jerseys

The Mamba jerseys originally released during the 2016-2017 season for Nike’s City Edition collection. Nike pitched the idea to Kobe on the concepts of what the jersey should look like. In typical Kobe fashion, he had his own idea. He wanted to add mamba snake skin to bring to reality what the mamba mentality is.

His Presence Is Felt

Since his tragic passing, that is all that’s been on the Lakers mind. Winning this championship for him. And it’s been evident that he has been present with the Lakers this entire playoff run. There have been multiple instances where the numbers 2, 8, 24, and 81 have eerily come up during a game.

An example would be during the Portland series. On Mamba Day (8/24), there was a point in the game where the score was Lakers 24 Blazers 8.

Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, gave her stamp of approval. Posting a picture on instagram saying, “Mamba and Mambacita jerseys approved for game five.”

Leave A Legacy

Kobe always pushed to be the best. Pushing his body to limit each and every time until it could not give anymore. He strived to be great. He strived to be the best.

However, in order to be great, the work must be put in first. This goes beyond basketball, this is a life lesson. To fight for that dream and do whatever is possible to achieve it, no matter the circumstance. That truly is the Mamba Mentality.

Look for the Lakers to close out game five in Mamba fashion. Going straight for the kill and not letting up at all.