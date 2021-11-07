This Was the NBA Finals I Wanted to See, Fantastic Finishes in Dallas and Denver

Last night’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns was one of those games that I didn’t mind staying up for – not because it was the late game and I knew I was going to get an extra hour of sleep from the fall back time change – but because these are the two teams I wanted to see in the NBA Finals last spring.

They didn’t disappoint as both teams fought tooth and nail to the finish of a 121-117 Phoenix win.

Again, two teams I like so well that no matter who won, I wasn’t disappointed as long as it was a competitive game.

The Hawks, however, ended up disappointed and fell as flat as Bogdan Bogdanovic’s air ball three point attempt (there’s no way that head coach Nate McMillan drew that play up, thought the way Trae Young walked out of that final time out shaking his head, maybe McMillan did).

I would binge watch a whole season of these two teams playing (and the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers on the Eastern side of things).

Twenty ties and 13 lead changes, with the Hawks having led by double digits, and the Suns never having a lead more than six points, this game was fun. Devin Booker and Trae Young showing up and out with 38 and 31 points, respectively. Young dishing 13 dimes with Chris Paul matching.

I really couldn’t have asked for more …

Except Luka Doncic driving in the dagger with an epic fadeaway jumper from downtown to send the squabbling Boston Celtics packing … presumably to even more finger pointing.

Or the Denver Nuggets all but handing the Houston Rockets an upset win … until Nikola Jokic stuffed those hopes with an epic last second block on JaeSean Tate.

It’s always the little things – even one play, as Bogdanovic, Doncic, and Jokic proved last night – that matter the most. Sometimes, it’s the little things that make you happy. Little strokes that fall great oaks.

Things are heating up this NBA season, and if you’re not noticing the small moments that go huge, you’re missing out.

********************

Houston Rockets 94 Daniel Theis – 18 points Christian Wood – 17 rebounds Kevin Porter, Jr. – 4 assists Denver Nuggets 95 Nikola Jokic – 28 points

Nikola Jokic – 14 rebounds Will Barton – 6 assists

NEXT UP

Rockets at Warriors – Tonight

Heat at Nuggets – Monday

********************

Utah Jazz 115 Donovan Mitchell – 37 points Hassan Whiteside, Rudy Gobert – 8 rebounds Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley – 7 assists Miami Heat 118 Tyler Herro – 29 points Kyle Lowry – 12 rebounds Kyle Lowry – 10 assists

NEXT UP

Jazz at Magic – Tonight

Heat at Nuggets – Monday

********************

Philadelphia 76ers 114 Joel Embiid – 30 points

Joel Embiid – 15 rebounds Tyrese Maxey – 8 assists Chicago Bulls 105 DeMar DeRozan – 25 points Nikola Vucevic – 11 rebounds Lonzo Ball – 5 assists

NEXT UP

Knicks at Sixers – Monday

Nets at Bulls – Monday

********************

Boston Celtics 104 Jayson Tatum – 32 points Jayson Tatum – 11 rebounds Dennis Schroder, Marcus Smart – 6 assists Dallas Mavericks 107 Luka Doncic – 33 points Luka Doncic – 9 rebounds Jalen Brunson, Luka Doncic – 5 assists

NEXT UP

Pelicans at Mavericks – Monday

Raptors at Celtics – Wednesday

********************

Atlanta Hawks 117 Trae Young – 31 points Clint Capela – 13 rebounds Trae Young – 13 assists Phoenix Suns 121 Devin Booker – 38 points Jae Crowder – 8 rebounds Chris Paul – 13 assists

NEXT UP

Hawks at Warriors – Monday

Suns at Kings – Monday

********************

Los Angeles Lakers 90 Malik Monk – 13 points DeAndre Jordan – 9 rebounds Russell Westbrook – 6 assists Portland Trailblazers 105 Damian Lillard – 25 points Jusuf Nurkic – 17 rebounds Damian Lillard – 6 assists

NEXT UP

Hornets at Lakers – Monday

Trailblazers at Clippers – Tuesday

********************

Tracy Graven is the Senior NBA Analyst for BackSportsPage.com.

He has written the NBA, done NBA Radio, and appeared as a guest for the last 21+ years for HoopsWorld, Swish Magazine, HoopsHype, the Coach Scott Fields Show, NBARadioShow.com, and is also tackling the NFL, NCAA, and will be pinch-hitting on some Major League Baseball coverage for BackSportsPage.

He’s spent 21 years in locker rooms in Orlando, Boise (CBA, G League), San Antonio, Phoenix, Denver, Oklahoma City, and Atlanta.

A corporate trainer by day, he currently resides in SEC Country near Knoxville, Tennessee.

Reach him on Twitter at @RealTMoneyMedia