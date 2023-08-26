Three-Headed Monster

With the new signing of Dalvin Cook, the New York Jets have a three-headed monster at running back in Cook, Breece Hall, and rookie running back Israel Abanikanda. Also, the Jets still have Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight who are solid in their own ways.

This three-headed monster trio will be very exciting to watch this upcoming season. The Jets easily have the best running back room in the league.

What Will Be Cook’s Role?

Cook is coming off his another 1,000+ yards rushing season, marking his fourth straight. He also, had eight rushing touchdowns. He will be the starting running back but will split time with Hall. However, earlier in the season Cook will have majority of the workload as Hall is slowly recovering from a torn ACL and the Jets do not want to rush him.

Last week, Hall was cleared to practice after spending the last ten months recovering. Once both are healthy, the Jets will have two running back one’s who are arguably both top-15 in the league.

Abanikanda Pushing For RB3

Abanikanda has looked solid so far throughout practice. Many of the defensive players have noticed his speed. Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich even took notice of his speed and mentioned Abanikanda can be a game-changer for this team for many years.

However, Abanikanda in the preseason game hurt his knee after banging knees with one of his offensive line teammates. However, even with him out, the Jets still have a three-headed monster as either Carter or Knight can temporarily fill in for Abanikanda.

Abanikanda Should Ditch Comedy

Even though he is a good football player, his comedy needs a lot of work. In the running backs room, he tried to tell a joke which flopped and resulted in boos.

Rookie Show Much Better

The rookies were given a second opportunity to perform a show and the second time was much better. Each rookie got to sing and perform a song. Some of the best ones were Joe Tippmann, Zach Kuntz, Brent Lang, and Jerome Kapp. Kapp had the loudest and best reaction from his teammates as he attempted to do an impression of Eminem.

Quinnen Williams Continues To Dominate

Another joint practice, another opponent, and another easy day at the office for star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. In a joint practice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Williams was practically impossible to block.

More Fight Night

In last week’s episode of Hard Knocks, the Jets got into multiple fights against themselves. This time however, it was with the Buccaneers. Sauce Gardner started the fight with a Buccaneers wide receiver which then broke out as many players were involved.

Who Is Rodgers’ New Go To Guy?

Buccaneers linebacker, Devin White was having a conversation with one of the Jets players and was saying how he knows Aaron Rodgers as he has been going against him for awhile now. However, White mentioned Rodgers no longer is teammates with Davante Adams and was curious who his new go to guy would be.

The simple answer is Garrett Wilson. Rodgers has developed chemistry with the reigning offensive rookie of the year. Wilson is the best receiver on the team and the possibilities are endless when a top-10 wide receiever is catching passes from a top-10 quarterback and top-five quarterback of all-time in Rodgers.

Celebrity Row

There were a few Jets players that came back home to visit their old team. The players that visited were Mark Sanchez, Damien Woody, and Braylon Edwards. Sanchez was the last quarterback to take the Jets to the playoffs where he took them to back-to-back AFC Championship games.

Longtime and die hard Jets fan Ralph Macchio also made an appearance. The Cobra Kai star was not busting out his moves on the team. However, he broke down the team and tried to motivate them.

Uncle Aaron

Rodgers and Randall Cobb have a special friendship as they were teammates in Green Bay for 10 years and are now reunited with the Jets. Their friendship is to the point where they are family. Rodgers is the godfather of Cobb’s youngest son Cade and both sons even call him Uncle Aaron.

Tanzel Smart Being Smart With His Opportunity

Tanzel Smart is entering his seventh season in the league and his fourth with the Jets. As a veteran and one who only played in six games this past season, he knows not every roster spot is a guarantee. He channeled that motivation and balled out in the preseason game against the Buccaneers and showed that excitement after making a tackle for loss.

Mobile Zach Wilson

Backup quarterback Zach Wilson continues to improve and look more confident. He made some solid plays including a scramble for a big game. Both Rodgers and head coach Rob Saleh were impressed although they wanted him to go out of bounds instead of taking a huge hit.

Now You See Him, Now You Don’t

Cobb pointed out a funny ritual from his teammate holder and punter Thomas Morstead. After every PAT, Morstead ducks and widens his shoulders and then sprints. Morstead when asked why he does that, mentioned at 37 years old it helps him stay loose as he gets ready for the kickoff.

Stay Tuned for Episode 4

