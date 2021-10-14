TODAY’S NEWS | Digital Health Platform KinoTek™ Closes Multi-Million Dollar Seed Round With Lead Investor leAD Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Fund

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 06, 2021– Digital health platform KinoTek™ has closed its $2.1M USD Seed Round led by the Lake Nona Fund, an early-stage venture fund that invests in ambitious and innovative founders and companies from the sports and health technology industries.

KinoTek has developed an easy-to-use platform that uses proprietary technology, including 3D visualization and quantitative measurements, to help movement clinicians obtain faster, objective measurements, and better engage clients. With the KinoTek Platform, physical therapists, chiropractors, and strength and conditioning coaches, among others, can capture and document movement data in 5-10 seconds, then share and discuss the visualization with their clients.

“We’ve brought a new dimension of visualization, fast data capture, and client interaction to empower the widest range of movement clinicians,” said KinoTek CEO and co-founder Justin Hafner.

According to Hafner, who holds a B.S. in Kinesiology and was a collegiate swimmer, he started the company after suffering a debilitating shoulder injury. He realized that while his physical therapist was gifted in helping him recover, he was frustrated that he could not be more a part of his own therapy because he had no data or insights as to what was happening with his body.

Hafner teamed up with co-founder and friend David Holomakoff, a biomedical engineer who was working in a research lab developing augmented reality solutions for medical professionals.

“We talked with a lot of movement clinicians who confirmed that they’d benefit from a faster, easier, and more objective tool other than their traditional goniometer,” Hafner said. “The real value besides the objective data is the visualization that draws in clients to become a part of their own recovery. KinoTek gives clients the ability to immerse themselves in their rehab process. For clinicians, the data is automatically captured for easy input into the patient record and enables them to make data-driven decisions when prescribing treatment.”

Based in Portland, Maine, KinoTek was selected from nearly 500 startups assessed for the leAD Lake Nona accelerator program and is the first graduate to receive significant funding from the Lake Nona Fund.

“We are excited to be KinoTek’s lead investor in this round and look forward to working with Justin and his team to drive innovation in the digital health space,” said Thomas Rudy, Principal of the Lake Nona Fund. “The company’s team and technology are highly impressive and well-positioned to be a major player in movement analysis.”

The round was also supported by Maine Venture Fund, Bridge Angels among other investors. A global cohort of physical therapists, athletic trainers, and chiropractors across hospitals, professional sport teams and private practices are currently using the platform and helping the company to refine its database of analysis and insights. The company plans to use the funding to enable it to scale to serve the widest range of movement clinician markets.

About Kinotek

KinoTek, Inc. is a digital health platform that uses objective data and immersive visualizations to empower clinicians to better communicate and engage with their patients. The company is headquartered in Portland, Maine, and led by co-founders Justin Hafner (Front Office Sports Rising 25) and David Holomakoff.

To learn more, please visit Kinotek.

About Lake Nona Fund

The Lake Nona Fund invests in early-stage companies shaping the future of sports and health technology. The $30M Fund focuses on three investment areas: Health & Well-being, Fan Engagement, and Connected Athletes. Located in Lake Nona – an Orlando-based tech community heralded as the Silicon Valley of sports and health tech — the Fund scales the best sports and health tech companies in the world, providing access to the foremost domain experts and industry leaders, world-class infrastructure, and smart capital. For more information, please visit www.lakenonafund.com.