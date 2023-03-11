Tom Hoge Sets TPC Sawgrass Course Record

The third round of the Players Championship has been an eventful one thus far. Aaron Rai aced the seventeenth hole for the second hole-in-one of the tournament. Scottie Scheffler concluded the round as the leader in the clubhouse at seven under on the day and fourteen under overall. Scheffler leads by two shots over Min Woo Lee going into the final round tomorrow and will look to finish it out after a disappointing conclusion to the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The most exciting story of the round however is Tom Hoge. Hoge broke the TPC Sawgrass course record today with a total score of 62 for the round, finishing ten under for the day. The Fargo native completed the round bogey-free with a total of ten birdies.

TPC Sawgrass played more favorably with the weather conditions making the ground softer than usual, allowing for the players to drop darts on the green and pick their spots. Hoge was able to capitalize on this as well Sungjae Im who finished the round eight under with the second best score of the day. The course will likely dry out for the final round and speed up the greens in what should be an extremely competitive finish.

The previous course record was a 63 held by the following players: Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Roberto Castro, Martin Kaymer, Jason Day, Colt Knost, Webb Simpson, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.

Hoge only has one win on the tour with a triumph at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February of 2022. Hoge will have a tough hill to climb being six shots back from the lead but hopefully the seven-year PGA Tour veteran can add a second tournament victory to his trophy case with a win tomorrow.