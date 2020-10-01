Tommy’s Top 3: AEW Dynamite 9/30/20

We’re back with another edition of AEW Dynamite with the road to Full Gear getting clearer as the weeks go by. This episode of Dynamite promised a new challenger for AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and the returning Cody answering Mr. Brodie Lee’s challenge from last week. Featuring some stellar wrestling and a surprise announcement, AEW delivered another excellent episode two weeks before their one-year anniversary show.

#3 Allin and Starks Continue Their Rivalry

From the moment “Absolute” Ricky Starks answered Cody’s TNT Championship Open Challenge in June, the former NWA star has shown each and every week why he is one of the best wrestlers in the business. Put him in a feud with one of my favorite wrestlers in Darby Allin and you can take my money. This rivalry has been building for weeks and we finally got to see the two in singles action here. The two put on an excellent match to begin the show, including an amazing midair spear from Starks. Allin won the match with a Coffin Drop to the back of Starks, despite the attempted interference from Brian Cage. AEW needs to continue to let these two fight, hopefully culminating in a gimmick match because this is one of the best feuds going on the show. A great match and a great start to the show.

#2 AEW Continues to Impress With Surprise Announcements

AEW seems to always have a surprise announcement up their sleeve, and this week was no different with two coming in this episode. The first, a celebration episode of the “Demo God” Chris Jericho’s 30-year career taking place next week. Jericho has been a key component of AEW taking the world by storm and has been one of the best wrestlers in the business for multiple decades,so the celebration is well deserved. Next week’s episode should be a great one, highlighted by a TNT Championship rematch between Cody and Mr. Brodie Lee in a Dog Collar Match. AEW has done a great job of not only limiting the amount of gimmick matches they put on, but also delivering excellent matches when they do. This should be another hard-hitting match and one that should definitely steal the show. For the second announcement, AEW announced a single-elimination tournament for a future AEW World Title match. The tournament will feature eight of AEW’s top talent with the finals taking place at Full Gear on Nov. 7. Only three wrestlers have been announced so far with Kenny Omega, Rey Fenix and Jungle Boy. I can’t wait to see the rest of the tournament field as this should be an excellent showcase of the talented roster.

#1 Tag Team Wrestling Continues to Shine

AEW has made sure to flex their muscles each week with their riches of tag team talent with this week being no different. With FTR focused on the inevitable clash with The Young Bucks, they turned their attention to SCU to defend their tag titles. A classic tag match between two of the best teams in the company, this match certainly delivered and then some. Scorpio Sky continued to show his talent with an excellent match here that saw FTR retain their titles thanks to help from manager Tully Blanchard. A reimagining of the Four Horsemen is coming, being a matter of when and not if. This was the best match of the night by far and another feather in the cap for the best tag team division in the business.

And that wraps up another episode of Dynamite. Be sure to check back next week for my review of the special Jericho celebration episode!