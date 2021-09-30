Top 8 Sacramento Kings of All Time

2006 was the last season the Sacramento Kings were in the playoffs. Being one of the six NBA franchises that has never won a championship, the Kings have never been a title contender or even a threat to the Western Conference outside of their 2002 Conference Finals run. However, there have been many All-Star caliber players to wear the purple and black. Here’s a look at the top eight Kings, ranging from the franchise’s time in Sac-town, Kansas City, Cincinnati, and more.

Point Guard – Nate Archibald (1970-76)

Nate Archibald was drafted as a second round pick to the Cincinnati Royals in 1970. Archibald played for the Royals for six seasons, averaging 25.2 points and 8.1 assists with a .826 free throw percentage. Only standing 6’1, Archibald was nicknamed “Tiny.” Archibald was also dubbed “Nate the Skate” for his offensive ability.

Center, Power Forward – Jerry Lucas (1963-69)

Cincinnati Royal Jerry Lucas is a seven-time All Star. Lucas came into the NBA with a NCAA-championship and NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, leading the Buckeyes to three straight NCAA Finals. Lucas is eighth in franchise history for points achieving 9,107.

Lucas won a title with the New York Knicks in 1973. Although Sacramento has not retired Lucas’ jersey, the Ohio State Buckeyes retired the number 11. One of the first ‘stretch bigs’ of all time, Lucas joins Archibald as one of the few Kings enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Shooting Guard – Mitch Richmond (1991-98)

After being traded from the Golden State Warriors in 1991, Mitch Richmond played for Sacramento for seven seasons. Despite the team only making it to the playoffs once in his tenure, Richmond was quite successful as a player. Richmond is third in franchise history in points and steals. Additionally, his elite scoring skills allowed him to make a sole All-Star team.

In 2014, Richmond was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Sacramento retired Richmond’s jersey.

Center – DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins

DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins was drafted fifth overall by the Kings in 2010. Cousins spent his first seven seasons in Sacramento, averaging 21.1 points per game and a .322 percent three point percentage. Cousins’ time as a King was quite successful on an individual level, carrying the franchise title of most rebounds per game. Cousins is fourth in franchise steals and sixth in points. After a (32-50) season, Boogie was traded for Tyreke Evans, Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway, and a 2017 first round pick and second round pick.

Boogie has since hinted at a Sacramento reunion, posting a cartoon of himself in the Kings’ purple and black.

Power Forward – Chris Webber (1998-2005)

Chris Webber deserves his spot on our top 8. In 1994, Webber earned Rookie of the Year as a Golden State Warrior, notching 17.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. The following year, Webber was traded to Sacramento for Otis Thorpe and Mitch Richmond. In 2002, Webber was instrumental in taking the Kings to the Western Conference Finals, in which the Kings infamously lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in seven games.

Throughout the course of his tenure as a King, Webber made the All-NBA Second Team three times. Webber was also a five-time All Star, and eighth in most rebounds in franchise history with 4,006 overall rebounds. In 2005, Webber was traded to the Philadelphia Sixers for Kenny Thomas. The Kings retired the number 4. Webber just recently was an inductee to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Small Forward – Jack Twyman (1955-66)

Jack Twyman spent his entire NBA career with the Rochester Royals, averaging 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assist with a 45 percent 3 point percentage. The six-time All-Star still occupies the second most franchise minutes played with 823 games. Twyman is behind Oscar Robertson for the most field goals, free throws, and points.

Not only was the number 27 retired by the Kings, but also the Cincinnati Bearcats. In 1983, Twyman was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Center – Sam Lacey (1970-81)

As a Cincinnati Royal, Sam Lacey has countless franchise highs: most defensive win shares, defensive ratings, blocks per game to name a few. Dubbed “Slammin’ Sam” has the most games played in Kings’ history, 888 games. Lacey is second most minutes player, 29,991 minutes. Lacey has the team’s best defensive rating with 95.7. Also, Lacey has the franchise’s most blocks, 1,098.

Point Guard – Oscar Palmer Robertson (1960-70)

Although Oscar Palmer Robertson was never actually a Sacramento King, but a Cincinnati Royal, there’s no denying he was the King of the Royals. With the franchise’s most minutes played, “The Big O” still stands at first in franchise points with 22,009 points. Robertson also still holds the title in Kings’ history for field goals, free throws, triple-doubles, and assists.

In 1970 to the Milwaukee Bucks for Flynn Robinson and Charlie Paulk. That year, Robertson helped the Bucks to the franchise’s first championship. In his

Perhaps Robertson’s greatest accomplishment is that he is the only NBA player to achieve a triple double for an entire season.