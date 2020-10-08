Fourth & Long: Top Ten Players in the Class of 2021

Some football teams haven’t even started playing yet, looking at you B1G and Pac-12. While we wait for the whole country to start playing football again, let’s take a look at the top ten players in the class of 2021. We’ll take a look at the ESPN 300 rankings. Where are the top players headed? Who’s graduating early so they can compete in Spring practices. Let’s Rock.

ESPN 300 Rankings:

Jack Sawyer, DE, Pickerington, Ohio – The number one player in the class of 2021 is none other than Jack Sawyer. the Pickerington product has already committed to Ohio State, and it would be shocking if he swayed from that. Sawyer opted to sit out his senior season, so he can train, and get ready to be a Buckeye. Is Sawyer the next dominant defensive end at Ohio State, coming after the Bosa brothers and Chase Young? NFL Comparison: Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers Tommy Brockermeyer, OT, Fort Worth, Texas – The 6’6 offensive tackle product is a hard commit to Alabama. Many expected him to stay in Texas for college, but he said all along he and his brother were a package deal. (Brother is James, Center, 96th rated player) NFL Comparison: Jake Matthews, OT, Atlanta Falcons Korey Foreman, DE, Corona, CA – Foreman is ranked number one in 247Sports’ Rankings. Foreman is as explosive as they come. At 6’4, 265 lbs, he can overpower you and run past you. He is uncommitted, but LSU and and USC are the leaders in the clubhouse. NFL Comparison: Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints J.T. Tuimolau, DT, Bellevue, Washington – Tuimolau is a defensive tackle that is fast enough, he can line up outside at end. He is uncommitted, but Ohio State are the leaders to land the big-bodied Tuimolau. NFL Comparison: Cameron Heyward, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami, FL – Taylor is a natural athlete playing on the inside. He is committed to Miami (FL). Right now he has some extra weight that will turn into muscle when he gets into a full time Strength and Conditioning Program. NFL Comparison: Quinnen Williams, DT/DE, New York Jets Jeremiah Trotter Jr., OLB, Philadelphia, PA – Trotter is very quick, and makes anyone in the backfield work hard. Doesn’t have ideal size, but his length, speed, and football IQ makes up for it. He is a hard commit to Clemson. NFL Comparison: Devin Bush Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers Keeshawn Silver, DE, Rocky Mount, NC – Could use to add muscle mass once he gets to college. He is a natural athlete with a large frame and stature. He is committed to Mack Brown’s North Carolina Tar Heels. NFL Comparison: Calais Campbell, Baltimore Ravens J.C. Latham, OT, IMG Academy – At one point Latham was a commit to Ohio State, but later rethought his decision and committed to Alabama. He has exceptional length, and a large frame. Has quick change of direction, long arms, and big hands. Could use to add muscle mass. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Hopewell, VA – Henderson is very quick, and changes direction on a dime. He could use to add some mass once in college. Not only a great football player, but also excels in the classroom. NFL Comparison: Christian McCaffery, Carolina Panthers Terrence Lewis, OLB, Miami, FL – Lewis has no bad weight right now. He’s a high-end athlete with long arms. Lewis is committed to Tennessee. NFL Comparison: Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears

Others to Watch: Sam Huard (QB, Burien, WA, Committed to Washinton), Caleb Williams (QB, Washington, DC, Committed to Oklahoma), Will Shipley (RB, Matthews, NC, Committed to Clemson),Emeka Egbuka (WR, Stellacoom, WA, Uncommitted, OSU Leaders), Camar Wheaton (RB, Garland, TX, Uncommitted, OK Leaders), Nolan Rucci (OT, Lititz, PA, Committed to Wisconsin), Amarius Mims (OT, Cochran, GA, Uncommitted, UGA Leaders), Isaiah Johnson (CB, Playa Del Ray, CA, Committed to Arizona State)

