Trevon Moehrig, TCU Safety – 2021 NFL Scouting Report

Ht.: 6’2”
Wt.: 202 lbs.
Position: Safety
In a Safety class that seems pretty underwhelming, Trevon Moehrig may just be the most intriguing prospect at his position in this class. He has a natural feel for patrolling the middle of the field in single-high coverage looks (cover 1 and cover 3) and because of his size, he presents a ton of upside. He finished his career at TCU with seven interceptions and has the ability to change games with his ball skills.
He is a willing tackler but definitely needs to work on his ability to support the run. Too many times, you’ll see Moehrig overrun ball carriers and miss tackles in the open field.
But all in all, Moehrig is a really impressive athlete. He has great acceleration and closing speed when the ball is in the air for someone his size but he also needs to work on taking better angles in the run game.
Pros: Athleticism, rangy, ball skills, IQ
Cons: Tackling, eye discipline
NFL comparison: Marcus Williams
Games watched: Oklahoma St. (2020), West Virginia (2020), Purdue (2019)
