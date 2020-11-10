TWENTY-THREE EARLY ENTRY CANDIDATES WITHDRAW FROM NBA DRAFT 2020 PRESENTED BY STATE FARM®

Twenty-one international players who had declared as early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm® have withdrawn their names from consideration. Two players from educational institutions who previously had declared as early entry candidates have also withdrawn. There are 15 international prospects and 71 players from colleges and other educational institutions that remain early entry candidates.

The NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm will be held on Wednesday, November 18 on ESPN with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Here is the list of additional international players who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm:

Player Team/Country of Team Height Status

Brancou Badio Barcelona (Spain) 6-3 1999 DOB

Darko Bajo Split (Croatia) 6-10 1999 DOB

Marek Blazevic Rytas (Lithuania) 6-10 2001 DOB

Henri Drell Pesaro (Italy) 6-9 2000 DOB

Michele Ebeling Kleb Ferrara (Italy) 6-9 1999 DOB

Osas Ehigiator Fuenlabrada (Spain) 6-10 1999 DOB

Joel Ekamba Limoges (France) 6-5 2001 DOB

Miguel Gonzalez Baskonia (Spain) 6-7 1999 DOB

Sehmus Hazer Bandirma (Turkey) 6-3 1999 DOB

Rokas Jokubaitis Zalgiris (Lithuania) 6-4 2000 DOB

Georgios Kalaitzakis Nevezis (Lithuania) 6-8 1999 DOB

Arturs Kurucs VEF Riga (Latvia) 6-3 2000 DOB

Nikola Miskovic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-10 1999 DOB

Aristide Mouaha Roseto (Italy) 6-3 2000 DOB

Caio Pacheco Bahia Basket (Argentina) 6-3 1999 DOB

Sander Raieste Kalev/Cramo (Estonia) 6-9 1999 DOB

Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos AEK (Greece) 6-8 2001 DOB

Njegos Sikiras Fuenlabrada (Spain) 6-9 1999 DOB

Aboubacar Traore Dynasty Sports Institute (Canada) 6-4 2001 DOB

Uros Trifunovic Partizan (Serbia) 6-7 2000 DOB

Arnas Velicka Prienai (Lithuania) 6-4 1999 DOB

Here is the list of additional players from educational institutions who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm:

Player School Height Status

Tony Goodwin II Redemption Academy (MA) 6-6 Post-Graduate

Filip Petrusev Gonzaga 6-11 Sophomore

Following is a list of players from colleges and other educational institutions who remain early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm:

Player School Height Status

Precious Achiuwa Memphis 6-9 Freshman

Milan Acquaah California Baptist 6-3 Junior

Ty-Shon Alexander Creighton 6-4 Junior

Cole Anthony North Carolina 6-3 Freshman

Brendan Bailey Marquette 6-8 Sophomore

Saddiq Bey Villanova 6-8 Sophomore

Tyler Bey Colorado 6-7 Junior

Jermaine Bishop Norfolk State 6-1 Junior

Dachon Burke Jr. Nebraska 6-4 Junior

Vernon Carey Jr. Duke 6-10 Freshman

Nate Darling Delaware 6-5 Junior

Lamine Diane CSUN 6-7 Sophomore

Devon Dotson Kansas 6-2 Sophomore

Anthony Edwards Georgia 6-5 Freshman

CJ Elleby Washington State 6-6 Sophomore

Malik Fitts St. Mary’s 6-8 Junior

Malachi Flynn San Diego State 6-1 Junior

Josh Green Arizona 6-6 Freshman

Ashton Hagans Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore

Tyrese Haliburton Iowa State 6-5 Sophomore

Josh Hall Moravian Prep (NC) 6-8 Post-Graduate

Rayshaun Hammonds Georgia 6-9 Junior

Jalen Harris Nevada 6-5 Junior

Niven Hart Fresno State 6-5 Freshman

Nate Hinton Houston 6-5 Sophomore

Elijah Hughes Syracuse 6-6 Junior

Isaiah Joe Arkansas 6-5 Sophomore

Dakari Johnson Cape Fear CC (NC) 6-0 Freshman

C.J. Jones MTSU 6-5 Junior

Mason Jones Arkansas 6-5 Junior

Tre Jones Duke 6-3 Sophomore

Saben Lee Vanderbilt 6-2 Junior

Micheal Lenoir Creating Young Minds Acad. (TX) 5-9 Post-Graduate

Kira Lewis Jr. Alabama 6-3 Sophomore

Nico Mannion Arizona 6-3 Freshman

Naji Marshall Xavier 6-7 Junior

Kenyon Martin Jr. IMG Academy (FL) 6-7 Post-Graduate

Tyrese Maxey Kentucky 6-3 Freshman

Jaden McDaniels Washington 6-9 Freshman

Isiaha Mike SMU 6-8 Junior

EJ Montgomery Kentucky 6-10 Sophomore

Aaron Nesmith Vanderbilt 6-6 Sophomore

Zeke Nnaji Arizona 6-11 Freshman

Jordan Nwora Louisville 6-7 Junior

Nikolaos Okekuoyen Ridgeview Prep (NC) 6-11 Post-Graduate

Onyeka Okongwu USC 6-9 Freshman

Isaac Okoro Auburn 6-6 Freshman

Daniel Oturu Minnesota 6-10 Sophomore

Reggie Perry Mississippi State 6-10 Sophomore

Nate Pierre-Louis Temple 6-4 Junior

Immanuel Quickley Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore

Jahmi’us Ramsey Texas Tech 6-4 Freshman

Paul Reed Jr. DePaul 6-9 Junior

Nick Richards Kentucky 6-11 Junior

Jayden Scrubb John A. Logan College (IL) 6-6 Sophomore

Jalen Smith Maryland 6-10 Sophomore

Cassius Stanley Duke 6-6 Freshman

Isaiah Stewart Washington 6-9 Freshman

Tyrell Terry Stanford 6-1 Freshman

Xavier Tillman Sr. Michigan State 6-8 Junior

Obi Toppin Dayton 6-9 Sophomore

Jordan Tucker Butler 6-7 Junior

Devin Vassell Florida State 6-6 Sophomore

Nick Weatherspoon Mississippi State 6-2 Junior

Kaleb Wesson Ohio State 6-9 Junior

Kahlil Whitney Kentucky 6-6 Freshman

Emmitt Williams LSU 6-6 Sophomore

Patrick Williams Florida State 6-8 Freshman

James Wiseman Memphis 7-1 Freshman

Robert Woodard II Mississippi State 6-7 Sophomore

Omer Yurtseven Georgetown 7-0 Junior

Following is a list of international players who remain early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm:

Player Team/Country of Team Height Status

Deni Avdija Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 6-8 2001 DOB

Adrian Bogucki Radom (Poland) 7-1 1999 DOB

Leandro Bolmaro Barcelona (Spain) 6-6 2000 DOB

Imru Duke Zentro Basket (Spain) 6-8 1999 DOB

Paul Eboua Pesaro (Italy) 6-8 2000 DOB

Killian Hayes Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany) 6-5 2001 DOB

Vit Krejci Zaragoza (Spain) 6-8 2000 DOB

Yam Madar Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) 6-2 2000 DOB

Theo Maledon ASVEL (France) 6-4 2001 DOB

Karim Mane Vanier (Canada) 6-5 2000 DOB

Sergi Martinez Barcelona (Spain) 6-8 1999 DOB

Joel Parra Joventut (Spain) 6-8 2000 DOB

Aleksej Pokusevski Olympiacos (Greece) 7-0 2001 DOB

Marko Simonovic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-11 1999 DOB

Mouhamed Thiam Nanterre (France) 6-9 2001 DOB