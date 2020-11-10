TWENTY-THREE EARLY ENTRY CANDIDATES WITHDRAW FROM NBA DRAFT 2020 PRESENTED BY STATE FARM®

Twenty-one international players who had declared as early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm® have withdrawn their names from consideration. Two players from educational institutions who previously had declared as early entry candidates have also withdrawn. There are 15 international prospects and 71 players from colleges and other educational institutions that remain early entry candidates.
The NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm will be held on Wednesday, November 18 on ESPN with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
Here is the list of additional international players who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm:
Player Team/Country of Team Height Status
Brancou Badio Barcelona (Spain) 6-3 1999 DOB
Darko Bajo Split (Croatia) 6-10 1999 DOB
Marek Blazevic Rytas (Lithuania) 6-10 2001 DOB
Henri Drell Pesaro (Italy) 6-9 2000 DOB
Michele Ebeling Kleb Ferrara (Italy) 6-9 1999 DOB
Osas Ehigiator Fuenlabrada (Spain) 6-10 1999 DOB
Joel Ekamba Limoges (France) 6-5 2001 DOB
Miguel Gonzalez Baskonia (Spain) 6-7 1999 DOB
Sehmus Hazer Bandirma (Turkey) 6-3 1999 DOB
Rokas Jokubaitis Zalgiris (Lithuania) 6-4 2000 DOB
Georgios Kalaitzakis Nevezis (Lithuania) 6-8 1999 DOB
Arturs Kurucs VEF Riga (Latvia) 6-3 2000 DOB
Nikola Miskovic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-10 1999 DOB
Aristide Mouaha Roseto (Italy) 6-3 2000 DOB
Caio Pacheco Bahia Basket (Argentina) 6-3 1999 DOB
Sander Raieste Kalev/Cramo (Estonia) 6-9 1999 DOB
Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos AEK (Greece) 6-8 2001 DOB
Njegos Sikiras Fuenlabrada (Spain) 6-9 1999 DOB
Aboubacar Traore Dynasty Sports Institute (Canada) 6-4 2001 DOB
Uros Trifunovic Partizan (Serbia) 6-7 2000 DOB
Arnas Velicka Prienai (Lithuania) 6-4 1999 DOB
Here is the list of additional players from educational institutions who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm:
Player School Height Status
Tony Goodwin II Redemption Academy (MA) 6-6 Post-Graduate
Filip Petrusev Gonzaga 6-11 Sophomore
Following is a list of players from colleges and other educational institutions who remain early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm:
Player School Height Status
Precious Achiuwa Memphis 6-9 Freshman
Milan Acquaah California Baptist 6-3 Junior
Ty-Shon Alexander Creighton 6-4 Junior
Cole Anthony North Carolina 6-3 Freshman
Brendan Bailey Marquette 6-8 Sophomore
Saddiq Bey Villanova 6-8 Sophomore
Tyler Bey Colorado 6-7 Junior
Jermaine Bishop Norfolk State 6-1 Junior
Dachon Burke Jr. Nebraska 6-4 Junior
Vernon Carey Jr. Duke 6-10 Freshman
Nate Darling Delaware 6-5 Junior
Lamine Diane CSUN 6-7 Sophomore
Devon Dotson Kansas 6-2 Sophomore
Anthony Edwards Georgia 6-5 Freshman
CJ Elleby Washington State 6-6 Sophomore
Malik Fitts St. Mary’s 6-8 Junior
Malachi Flynn San Diego State 6-1 Junior
Josh Green Arizona 6-6 Freshman
Ashton Hagans Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore
Tyrese Haliburton Iowa State 6-5 Sophomore
Josh Hall Moravian Prep (NC) 6-8 Post-Graduate
Rayshaun Hammonds Georgia 6-9 Junior
Jalen Harris Nevada 6-5 Junior
Niven Hart Fresno State 6-5 Freshman
Nate Hinton Houston 6-5 Sophomore
Elijah Hughes Syracuse 6-6 Junior
Isaiah Joe Arkansas 6-5 Sophomore
Dakari Johnson Cape Fear CC (NC) 6-0 Freshman
C.J. Jones MTSU 6-5 Junior
Mason Jones Arkansas 6-5 Junior
Tre Jones Duke 6-3 Sophomore
Saben Lee Vanderbilt 6-2 Junior
Micheal Lenoir Creating Young Minds Acad. (TX) 5-9 Post-Graduate
Kira Lewis Jr. Alabama 6-3 Sophomore
Nico Mannion Arizona 6-3 Freshman
Naji Marshall Xavier 6-7 Junior
Kenyon Martin Jr. IMG Academy (FL) 6-7 Post-Graduate
Tyrese Maxey Kentucky 6-3 Freshman
Jaden McDaniels Washington 6-9 Freshman
Isiaha Mike SMU 6-8 Junior
EJ Montgomery Kentucky 6-10 Sophomore
Aaron Nesmith Vanderbilt 6-6 Sophomore
Zeke Nnaji Arizona 6-11 Freshman
Jordan Nwora Louisville 6-7 Junior
Nikolaos Okekuoyen Ridgeview Prep (NC) 6-11 Post-Graduate
Onyeka Okongwu USC 6-9 Freshman
Isaac Okoro Auburn 6-6 Freshman
Daniel Oturu Minnesota 6-10 Sophomore
Reggie Perry Mississippi State 6-10 Sophomore
Nate Pierre-Louis Temple 6-4 Junior
Immanuel Quickley Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore
Jahmi’us Ramsey Texas Tech 6-4 Freshman
Paul Reed Jr. DePaul 6-9 Junior
Nick Richards Kentucky 6-11 Junior
Jayden Scrubb John A. Logan College (IL) 6-6 Sophomore
Jalen Smith Maryland 6-10 Sophomore
Cassius Stanley Duke 6-6 Freshman
Isaiah Stewart Washington 6-9 Freshman
Tyrell Terry Stanford 6-1 Freshman
Xavier Tillman Sr. Michigan State 6-8 Junior
Obi Toppin Dayton 6-9 Sophomore
Jordan Tucker Butler 6-7 Junior
Devin Vassell Florida State 6-6 Sophomore
Nick Weatherspoon Mississippi State 6-2 Junior
Kaleb Wesson Ohio State 6-9 Junior
Kahlil Whitney Kentucky 6-6 Freshman
Emmitt Williams LSU 6-6 Sophomore
Patrick Williams Florida State 6-8 Freshman
James Wiseman Memphis 7-1 Freshman
Robert Woodard II Mississippi State 6-7 Sophomore
Omer Yurtseven Georgetown 7-0 Junior
Following is a list of international players who remain early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm:
Player Team/Country of Team Height Status
Deni Avdija Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 6-8 2001 DOB
Adrian Bogucki Radom (Poland) 7-1 1999 DOB
Leandro Bolmaro Barcelona (Spain) 6-6 2000 DOB
Imru Duke Zentro Basket (Spain) 6-8 1999 DOB
Paul Eboua Pesaro (Italy) 6-8 2000 DOB
Killian Hayes Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany) 6-5 2001 DOB
Vit Krejci Zaragoza (Spain) 6-8 2000 DOB
Yam Madar Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) 6-2 2000 DOB
Theo Maledon ASVEL (France) 6-4 2001 DOB
Karim Mane Vanier (Canada) 6-5 2000 DOB
Sergi Martinez Barcelona (Spain) 6-8 1999 DOB
Joel Parra Joventut (Spain) 6-8 2000 DOB
Aleksej Pokusevski Olympiacos (Greece) 7-0 2001 DOB
Marko Simonovic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-11 1999 DOB
Mouhamed Thiam Nanterre (France) 6-9 2001 DOB
