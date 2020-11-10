Connect with us

TWENTY-THREE EARLY ENTRY CANDIDATES WITHDRAW FROM NBA DRAFT 2020 PRESENTED BY STATE FARM®

Twenty-one international players who had declared as early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm® have withdrawn their names from consideration. Two players from educational institutions who previously had declared as early entry candidates have also withdrawn. There are 15 international prospects and 71 players from colleges and other educational institutions that remain early entry candidates.

The NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm will be held on Wednesday, November 18 on ESPN with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Here is the list of additional international players who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm:

Player                                                    Team/Country of Team                   Height                   Status

Brancou Badio                          Barcelona (Spain)                      6-3                   1999 DOB

Darko Bajo                               Split (Croatia)                           6-10                 1999 DOB

Marek Blazevic                         Rytas (Lithuania)                      6-10                 2001 DOB

Henri Drell                               Pesaro (Italy)                            6-9                   2000 DOB

Michele Ebeling                        Kleb Ferrara (Italy)                   6-9                   1999 DOB

Osas Ehigiator                          Fuenlabrada (Spain)                  6-10                 1999 DOB

Joel Ekamba                             Limoges (France)                      6-5                   2001 DOB

Miguel Gonzalez                       Baskonia (Spain)                       6-7                   1999 DOB

Sehmus Hazer                           Bandirma (Turkey)                    6-3                   1999 DOB

Rokas Jokubaitis                       Zalgiris (Lithuania)                   6-4                   2000 DOB

Georgios Kalaitzakis                 Nevezis (Lithuania)                   6-8                   1999 DOB

Arturs Kurucs                           VEF Riga (Latvia)                     6-3                   2000 DOB

Nikola Miskovic                       Mega Bemax (Serbia)                6-10                 1999 DOB

Aristide Mouaha                       Roseto (Italy)                            6-3                   2000 DOB

Caio Pacheco                            Bahia Basket (Argentina)           6-3                   1999 DOB

Sander Raieste                          Kalev/Cramo (Estonia)              6-9                   1999 DOB

Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos           AEK (Greece)                           6-8                   2001 DOB

Njegos Sikiras                           Fuenlabrada (Spain)                  6-9                   1999 DOB

Aboubacar Traore                     Dynasty Sports Institute (Canada)     6-4                   2001 DOB

Uros Trifunovic                        Partizan (Serbia)                       6-7                   2000 DOB

Arnas Velicka                           Prienai (Lithuania)                    6-4                   1999 DOB

Here is the list of additional players from educational institutions who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm:

Player                                                    School                                                   Height                   Status

Tony Goodwin II                      Redemption Academy (MA)      6-6                   Post-Graduate

Filip Petrusev                            Gonzaga                                   6-11                 Sophomore

Following is a list of players from colleges and other educational institutions who remain early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm:

Player                                                    School                                                   Height                   Status

Precious Achiuwa                     Memphis                                  6-9                   Freshman

Milan Acquaah                         California Baptist                      6-3                   Junior

Ty-Shon Alexander                   Creighton                                 6-4                   Junior

Cole Anthony                           North Carolina                          6-3                   Freshman

Brendan Bailey                         Marquette                                 6-8                   Sophomore      

Saddiq Bey                               Villanova                                  6-8                   Sophomore

Tyler Bey                                 Colorado                                  6-7                   Junior

Jermaine Bishop                        Norfolk State                            6-1                   Junior

Dachon Burke Jr.                      Nebraska                                  6-4                   Junior

Vernon Carey Jr.                       Duke                                        6-10                 Freshman

Nate Darling                             Delaware                                  6-5                   Junior

Lamine Diane                           CSUN                                      6-7                   Sophomore

Devon Dotson                           Kansas                                      6-2                   Sophomore

Anthony Edwards                      Georgia                                    6-5                   Freshman

CJ Elleby                                  Washington State                      6-6                   Sophomore

Malik Fitts                                St. Mary’s                                 6-8                   Junior

Malachi Flynn                           San Diego State                        6-1                   Junior

Josh Green                                Arizona                                    6-6                   Freshman

Ashton Hagans                          Kentucky                                  6-3                   Sophomore

Tyrese Haliburton                     Iowa State                                 6-5                   Sophomore

Josh Hall                                  Moravian Prep (NC)                  6-8                   Post-Graduate

Rayshaun Hammonds                Georgia                                    6-9                   Junior

Jalen Harris                              Nevada                                     6-5                   Junior

Niven Hart                                Fresno State                              6-5                   Freshman

Nate Hinton                              Houston                                    6-5                   Sophomore

Elijah Hughes                           Syracuse                                   6-6                   Junior

Isaiah Joe                                  Arkansas                                  6-5                   Sophomore

Dakari Johnson                         Cape Fear CC (NC)                   6-0                   Freshman

C.J. Jones                                 MTSU                                      6-5                   Junior

Mason Jones                             Arkansas                                  6-5                   Junior

Tre Jones                                  Duke                                        6-3                   Sophomore

Saben Lee                                 Vanderbilt                                6-2                   Junior

Micheal Lenoir                         Creating Young Minds Acad. (TX)    5-9                   Post-Graduate

Kira Lewis Jr.                           Alabama                                   6-3                   Sophomore

Nico Mannion                           Arizona                                    6-3                   Freshman

Naji Marshall                            Xavier                                      6-7                   Junior

Kenyon Martin Jr.                     IMG Academy (FL)                  6-7                   Post-Graduate

Tyrese Maxey                           Kentucky                                  6-3                   Freshman         

Jaden McDaniels                       Washington                              6-9                   Freshman

Isiaha Mike                               SMU                                        6-8                   Junior

EJ Montgomery                        Kentucky                                  6-10                 Sophomore

Aaron Nesmith                          Vanderbilt                                6-6                   Sophomore

Zeke Nnaji                                Arizona                                    6-11                 Freshman

Jordan Nwora                           Louisville                                 6-7                   Junior

Nikolaos Okekuoyen                 Ridgeview Prep (NC)                6-11                 Post-Graduate

Onyeka Okongwu                     USC                                         6-9                   Freshman

Isaac Okoro                              Auburn                                     6-6                   Freshman

Daniel Oturu                             Minnesota                                 6-10                 Sophomore

Reggie Perry                             Mississippi State                       6-10                 Sophomore

Nate Pierre-Louis                      Temple                                     6-4                   Junior

Immanuel Quickley                   Kentucky                                  6-3                   Sophomore

Jahmi’us Ramsey                      Texas Tech                               6-4                   Freshman

Paul Reed Jr.                             DePaul                                     6-9                   Junior

Nick Richards                           Kentucky                                  6-11                 Junior

Jayden Scrubb                           John A. Logan College (IL)       6-6                   Sophomore

Jalen Smith                               Maryland                                  6-10                 Sophomore

Cassius Stanley                         Duke                                        6-6                   Freshman

Isaiah Stewart                           Washington                              6-9                   Freshman

Tyrell Terry                              Stanford                                    6-1                   Freshman

Xavier Tillman Sr.                     Michigan State                          6-8                   Junior

Obi Toppin                               Dayton                                     6-9                   Sophomore

Jordan Tucker                           Butler                                       6-7                   Junior

Devin Vassell                           Florida State                             6-6                   Sophomore

Nick Weatherspoon                   Mississippi State                       6-2                   Junior

Kaleb Wesson                           Ohio State                                 6-9                   Junior

Kahlil Whitney                         Kentucky                                  6-6                   Freshman

Emmitt Williams                       LSU                                         6-6                   Sophomore

Patrick Williams                       Florida State                             6-8                   Freshman

James Wiseman                        Memphis                                  7-1                   Freshman

Robert Woodard II                    Mississippi State                       6-7                   Sophomore

Omer Yurtseven                        Georgetown                              7-0                   Junior

Following is a list of international players who remain early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm:

Player                                                    Team/Country of Team                   Height                   Status

Deni Avdija                              Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)          6-8                   2001 DOB

Adrian Bogucki                         Radom (Poland)                        7-1                   1999 DOB

Leandro Bolmaro                      Barcelona (Spain)                      6-6                   2000 DOB

Imru Duke                                Zentro Basket (Spain)                6-8                   1999 DOB

Paul Eboua                               Pesaro (Italy)                            6-8                   2000 DOB

Killian Hayes                            Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)      6-5                   2001 DOB

Vit Krejci                                 Zaragoza (Spain)                       6-8                   2000 DOB

Yam Madar                              Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel)            6-2                   2000 DOB

Theo Maledon                           ASVEL (France)                       6-4                   2001 DOB

Karim Mane                             Vanier (Canada)                        6-5                   2000 DOB

Sergi Martinez                          Barcelona (Spain)                      6-8                   1999 DOB

Joel Parra                                  Joventut (Spain)                        6-8                   2000 DOB

Aleksej Pokusevski                   Olympiacos (Greece)                 7-0                   2001 DOB

Marko Simonovic                      Mega Bemax (Serbia)                6-11                 1999 DOB

Mouhamed Thiam                     Nanterre (France)                      6-9                   2001 DOB

