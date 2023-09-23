Connect with us

Soccer

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Predictions

UEFA Champions League group stage predictions are in with the first matches already played this week. Reigning champions Manchester City will look to repeat while Real Madrid are in the hunt for their 15th title. Then there’s Arsenal, who are back in the tournament, while Barcelona are looking to fix their woes in European football.  

Our Back Sports Page soccer team picked out their predictions on who will be coming out of the group. 

Group A-Welcoming Back Manchester United 

  • Bayern Munich 

  • Copenhagen 

  • Galatasaray 

  • Manchester United 

Group A is an interesting one, now that Bayern Munich beat United in a thrilling 4-3 victory. The German Giants are the favorites to win the group, but second is up for grabs. Galatasaray have always been a sneaking team when it comes to the UCL, but after drawing to Copenhagen, it opens the door to anyone for second place in the group.  

Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group A: 

Paulina 

First: Bayern Munich 

Second: Galatasaray 

 

Carlo 

First: Bayern Munich 

Second: Manchester United 

 

Alex 

First: Bayern Munich 

Second: Manchester United 

 

Nicole 

First: Bayern Munich 

Second: Galatasaray 

Group B- Arsenal’s Return to the Big Stage 

  • Arsenal 

  • Lens 

  • PSV 

  • Sevilla 

Arsenal is back and ready to dominate Europe after their 4-0 win over PSV to open the group stage. This group seems pretty simple: Arsenal are the favorites to win it. Their only competition will be Sevilla, who have dominated the Europa League for the last two decades. However, with a draw to Lens, just like in Group A, second place is up for grabs.  

Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group B: 

Paulina 

First: Arsenal 

Second: PSV 

 

Carlo 

First: Arsenal 

Second: Sevilla 

 

Alex 

First: Arsenal 

Second: Sevilla 

 

Nicole 

First: Arsenal 

Second: Sevilla 

 

Group C: The 14-time Champions Have Some Work to do 

  • Braga 

  • Napoli 

  • Real Madrid 

  • Union Berlin 

Real Madrid are looking for their 15th Champions League title after falling to Manchester City in the semifinals last season. However, they have a harder group than originally anticipated, with Napoli and Union Berlin their biggest threat. With Jude Bellingham saving Real Madrid again and Napoli topping the group at the moment in goal difference, it will a battle between the three teams are who will come out of the group stage alive.  

Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group C: 

Paulina 

First: Real Madrid 

Second: Union Berlin 

 

Carlo 

First: Napoli 

Second: Real Madrid 

 

Alex 

First: Real Madrid 

Second: Napoli 

 

Nicole 

First: Real Madrid 

Second: Napoli 

 

Group D: Can Inter Return to the Finals? 

  • Benfica 

  • Inter Milan 

  • Real Sociedad 

  • Salzburg 

Surprising enough, Salzburg top Group D after defeating Benfica 2-0 in their first match. Inter, however, failed to take the win over Real Sociedad and sit second. It will be a tough challenge to see Inter repeat their success in the Champions League from last season, especially with Sociedad and Salzburg a stronger team than last campaign.  

Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group D: 

Paulina 

First: Benfica 

Second: Real Sociedad 

 

Carlo 

First: Inter 

Second: Benfica 

 

Alex 

First: Benfica 

Second: Salzburg 

 

Nicole 

First: Inter 

Second: Benfica 

 

Group E: Is it Redemption Time for Atletico Madrid? 

  • Atletico Madrid 

  • Celtic 

  • Feyenoord 

  • Lazio 

It is not starting off well for Atletico after drawing to Lazio to open the group. After coming in last place their group last season, Los Colchoneros will look to redeem themselves from an awful campaign. It is still possible to finish out of the group first, as long as they can get victories against Celtic and Feyenoord.  

Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group E: 

Paulina 

First: Lazio 

Second: Atletico Madrid 

 

Carlo 

First: Celtic 

Second: Lazio 

 

Alex 

First: Atletico Madrid 

Second: Celtic 

 

Nicole 

First: Atletico Madrid 

Second: Celtic 

 

Group F: Battle of the Four Countries 

  • AC Milan 

  • Borussia Dortmund 

  • Newcastle United 

  • Paris Saint German 

Group F is by far the most entertaining group stage at this season’s Champions League with any of the four teams with the potential to make it out of the group. Apart from Newscastle, every team in the group is at least in the top six in their respective league standings, making it an entertaining battle until the end. As it stands, PSG top the group, with Newcastle, Milan and Dortmund to follow.  

Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group F: 

Paulina 

First: AC Milan 

Second: Borussia Dortmund 

 

Carlo 

First: AC Milan 

Second: Borussia Dortmund 

 

Alex 

First: PSG 

Second: AC Milan 

 

Nicole 

First: AC Milan 

Second: Newcastle 

 

Group G: Manchester City’s Quest for the Two-Peat 

  • Crvena Zvezda 

  • Manchester City 

  • RB Leipzig 

  • Young Boys 

Manchester City are expected to breeze through the group stage, with Leipzig as their only competition. Even the battle for second should not be a surprise, especially with Leipzig currently in third place in the Bundesliga thus far. A big shock to come out of the group is if Leipzig manage to get redemption and beat City for first place in the group.  

Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group G: 

Paulina 

First: Manchester City 

Second: RB Leipzig 

 

Carlo 

First: Manchester City 

Second: RB Leipzig 

 

Alex 

First: Manchester City 

Second: RB Leipzig 

 

Nicole 

First: Manchester City 

Second: RB Leipzig 

 

Group H: Is Barcelona Back?  

  • Antwerp 

  • FC Barcelona 

  • FC Porto 

  • Shakhtar Donetsk 

Barcelona will try for a third time for some success in the Champions League after being downgraded to the Europa League the last two seasons. They have an easy enough group to do it, with Porto as their only competition. However, Shakhtar Donetsk could be dark horse in the group, despite taking the loss to Porto.  

Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group H: 

Paulina 

First: Porto 

Second: Shakhtar Donetsk 

 

Carlo 

First: FC Barcelona 

Second: Porto 

 

Alex 

First: FC Barcelona 

Second: Antwerp 

 

Nicole 

First: Barcelona 

Second: Porto

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Short Handed Giants Dominated By 49ers

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v6.8.23 – Jokic, Murray Set the Bar at Rocky Mountain Highs in Win

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in Soccer