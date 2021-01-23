Connect with us

UFC 257 Live Blog

Providing updates, details, and reactions in the form of a UFC 257 live blog. In the headliner, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor returns to the octagon to rematch Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier. Additionally, the co-main event features lightweight Michael Chandler debuting against Dan ‘The Hangman’ Hooker. Before all of that, promising prospects like Amanda Ribas, Movsar Evloev, Antonio Carlos Junior grace the cage. Enjoy the blog, please comment!

The early prelims begin at 6:00PM (ET). However, you can only watch them via UFC Fight Pass. Afterwards, the prelims begin at 8:00PM (ET) and they can be viewed on both ESPN and ESPN+. Then, the main card at 10:00PM (ET) exclusively seen on ESPN+ PPV.

If you’re a bettor, check out our UFC 257 predictions. Enjoy the UFC 257 live blog!

