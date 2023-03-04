Untapped Potential: Matt Bush

Matt Bush was once a number one overall pick, but personal struggles put him on a wayward route to the majors.

This is Back Sports Page and the Untapped Potential Series, and today we look at former first pick Matt Bush. For more on the series, check out a piece on Grady Sizemore here.

The Hype Surrounding Bush

After being a No. 1 overall pick by the Padres in 2004, Matt Bush proved to be a highly touted shortstop. Before he could even see the field, however, he got a suspension stemming from an arrest for a bar fight. Right after that, alcoholism prevented him from playing too much, only hitting .219 in 259 games in the Padres farm system.

Dangerous Alcoholism and Injuries

However, the Padres weren’t done. They saw flashes of a solid pitching arm, and convinced Bush to switch positions. As this Sporting News article from 2016 notes, his pitching career got off to a strong start. But a torn UCL sent him under the knife for Tommy John surgery, costing Bush his 2008 and 2009 seasons. After a third alcoholism incident, the Padres DFA’d the young prospect. After bouncing around, he joined the Rays’ farm system for two seasons. In 2012, things appeared to be on the upswing. Then, an accident and nearly running over a motorcyclist cost him his season. Bush filed for rehab and treatment for his alcohol issues.

Post-Alcoholism and Where Bush is Now

After a release from prison in 2015, Bush had a successful workout with the Texas Rangers in 2015. After seven successful seasons in Texas, the now 37-year-old is about to enter his first full season in Milwaukee with the Brewers. But everyone will always wonder, “what if?” And for this case, there is nothing more “what if” prevalent than the alcoholism. There was a time fans could have had a chance to see his untapped potential before age 30 as a fielder.

But now, Bush is proving to be a solid veteran reliever. It is remarkable that he made the majors at all after so many years. His personal journey and comeback as a pitcher make for quite the redemption story.