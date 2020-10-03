Fourth & Long: Upset in Austin! Shockingly, Texas is not Back

Ah, Sammy, just a bit early for that my friend. Shockingly, Texas, is not back. This afternoon Texas lost a tough one at home to TCU 33-31. Tom Herman and the Longhorns came into this match-up flying high, after their overtime victory over a lousy Texas Tech team. Gary Patterson and his Horned Frogs walked right into DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday and made sure everyone around the country knows that the best team in Texas, might not be the Longhorns, but the Horned Frogs instead.

Heisman hopeful, Sam Ehlinger, was held to 236-passing yards. However, four of those throws went for touchdowns, and another one was intercepted. The Horned Frogs on the other hand, were led by quarterback Max Duggan, who ran in for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown with four minutes remaining.

After the Duggan score, Ehlinger led the Horns on a long drive, where it looked like they would come out on top. Needing a comeback for the second week in a row, Ehlinger connected on a 52-yard pass to Keontay Ingram to put the Longhorns in scoring position. However, Ingram fumbled on the TCU 1-yard line with 2:32 remaining, which was recovered by coach Patterson’s Horned Frogs.

To put the game on ice, TCU tailback Devin Barlow picked up a first down on a nine yard gain. Duggan then took a long snap, into the back of the end zone to end the game with six seconds left. Astonishingly, TCU is 7-2 versus the Longhorns since joining the Big-12 in 2012.

Coach Patterson raved about his team’s play and will to win the game in any way possible. “Find a way. You’ve got to take ball games,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said. “Anybody we play in the state … we know their players, so our kids play hard, and our kids, their families get a chance to come to the ball games … So, you know, it’s one of those games.” (ESPN)

What does this mean for the Big-12 conference? Well, it means that the conferences biggest threat to get to the College Football Playoff might just be Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State. Even though they are without stud quarterback Spencer Sanders for the time being, running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace should be able to handle the load left by Sanders. This also means, the Red River Shootout is basically an elimination game. Whoever loses that game will have two losses, and no real non-conference wins, so it would need a lot to happen in front of them to sneak by into a possible playoff birth.

Texas and Oklahoma have owned the Big-12 conference, well mostly Oklahoma, for years. Now it looks as if someone new from the Big-12, could possibly fight for that College Football Playoff birth. Also, Oklahoma travels to Ames, Iowa tonight to take on a touch and well-coached, Iowa State team. Iowa State is led by head coach Matt Campbell, who has been the center of attention for many NFL teams needing a new coach.

All in all, this should make for a great Red River Shootout, and also possibly an interesting Oklahoma versus Oklahoma State rivalry game. For now, though, stop saying it folks. Texas is not back, and its hard to see them ever being fully back. Tom Herman’s seat must be hotter than molten lava right now, because if he doesn’t take down the Sooners, he can say goodbye to Austin, Texas.*(We don’t ever talk about another man’s job).

Full Highlights:

