Urshela, Frazier Among Finalists for Gold Glove Award

The New York Yankees are normally known for emphasizing power hitting in both front office maneuvers and in-field action. As Brian Cashman put it, the franchise strives to acquire “big, hairy monsters that mash.”

Occasionally, though, the Yankees will insert a player into the lineup who can “flash leather” as well as hit the ball out of the ballpark. This year, two Yankees have been named finalists for the American League Gold Glove Award: Gio Urshela and Clint Frazier.

Urshela was traded to the Yankees from the Cleveland Indians in 2018 for $3 million in cash. His defensive prowess was quickly recognized as superior, with Yankee great CC Sabathia calling him “the best third baseman I’ve played with.” In 2020, he committed only one error and saved six defensive runs. He also managed to hit .298 to go along with his skills in the field.

Frazier’s nomination is demonstrative of his vast improvement in right field. Famously, he was singled out in a game against the Red Sox where he misjudged several fly balls. After many workout sessions with the Yankees’ coaching staff, he emerged this year as a leader in defensive runs saved. Most importantly, he only committed a single error during his time in right field and left field.

The final winners of the Gold Glove Awards will be announced on November 3rd at 8:00 PM as part of the official MLB awards ceremony.