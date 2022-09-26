USMNT European tour? Check!

The friendly matches that the USMNT will play on September 23 and 27 on European soil have been confirmed. Against Japan in Dusseldorf and Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain. W hy these rivals? Who were selected?

USMNT is heading to dispute his twelfth participation in world cups and what better way to measure himself against two rivals who will also be part of said competition. First Japan, winner of four Asian cups, is a great rival to measure forces. A game methodology that has been around for many years and great players like Tomiyasu (Arsenal) and Minamino (Monaco).

The other side of this friendly date is Saudi Arabia. The sons of the desert, are a much smaller selection compared to Japan and the USMNT itself. In any case, if he qualified for Qatar 2022, is sure to be a tough rival. It will participate in their sixth world cup and their greatest figure is Saleh Al-Shehri (Al Hilal).

Who did Gregg Berhalter select?

Goalkeepers:

Ethan Horvath (Luton Town/ENG)

Sean Johnson (New York City FC)

Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG)

Defenders:

Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR)

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO)

Sergio Dest (AC Milan/ITA)

Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls)

Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG)

Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach/GER)

Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp/BEL)

DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders:

Kellyn Acosta (LAFC)

Tyler Adams (Leeds United/ENG)

Luca de la Torre (Celta/SPA)

Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA)

Yunus Musah (Valencia/SPA)

Malik Tillman (Rangers/SCO)

Forwards:

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG)

Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas)

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)

Ricardo Pepi (Groningen/NED)

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG)

Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER)

Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG)