USMNT Back In The Olympics!

USMNT Qualified For The 2024 Olympics
Earlier this month, the United States Men’s U-20 Youth National Team won its third consecutive CONCACAF title with a 6-0 victory over Dominican Republic. Previously, in their semi-final game against Honduras, which ended in a 3-0 win for the Stars and Stripes, the team qualified for the 2024 Olympic games. The last time the United States was represented in the Olympics for soccer was in 2008. To put it into perspective, Facebook had just surpassed MySpace as the most popular social media platform, and Instagram did not exist. Now, 16 years later the U-23 team will get a chance to join the 19 countries who have been able to win a gold medal in the sport.
What does it mean?
With the way the women’s team has dominated in the past years, and the growing of quality players for the men’s team, it is clear the U.S is marking its presence in the world stage. This makes the 2024 Olympics a great opportunity to showcase homegrown talent. For example, 17 of the 20 players who qualified the team to the Olympics are playing for MLS teams. While the remaining three are playing in Europe. This shows the increase in level of the youth players, and also of the league.
Goalkeepers: Christopher Brady (Chicago Fire). Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas)
Defenders: Noah Allen (Inter Miami CF). Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union). Mauricio Cuevas (Club Brugge). Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy). Michael Halliday (Orlando City SC). Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy)
Midfielders: Paxten Aaronson (Philadelphia Union). Alejandro Alvarado Jr. (FC Vizela). Caden Clark (NY Red Bulls) Daniel Edelman (NY Red Bulls). Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake). Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union). Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes). Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders)
Forwards: Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes). Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union). Tyler Wolff (Atlanta United)
Although the tournament is two years away, soccer continues to go in an upwards trend in the US. Which only makes it that much more exiting to see which players will represent the U.S. And we continue to see the future of the sport in the U.S a bright one.
