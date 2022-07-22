USMNT Back In The Olympics!

Earlier this month, the United States Men’s U-20 Youth National Team won its third consecutive CONCACAF title with a 6-0 victory over Dominican Republic. Previously, in their semi-final game against Honduras, which ended in a 3-0 win for the Stars and Stripes, the team qualified for the 2024 Olympic games. The last time the United States was represented in the Olympics for soccer was in 2008. To put it into perspective, Facebook had just surpassed MySpace as the most popular social media platform, and Instagram did not exist. Now, 16 years later the U-23 team will get a chance to join the 19 countries who have been able to win a gold medal in the sport.