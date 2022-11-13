USMNT WORLD CUP ROSTER, DONE!

Gregg Berhalter presented those 26 players that will represent United States in Qatar 2022. There were some surprises and some obvious names. England, Wales and Irak wait for “The Yanks”. Could Americans skip group stage with this roster?

The names who will play for USMNT in Qatar 2022. Three goalkeepers, nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards.

GOALKEEPERS:

Matt Turner (Arsenal – ENG)| Ethan Horvath (Luton Town – ENG)| Sean Johnson (NYCFC).

DEFENDERS:

Antonee Robinson (Fulham – ENG)| Tim Ream (Fulham – ENG)| Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)| Sergino Dest (AC Milan – ITA)| Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic – SCO)| Aaron Long (NY Red Bulls)| Shaq Moore (Nashville SC)| Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach – GER)| DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF).

MIDFIELDERS:

Weston McKennie (Juventus – ITA)| Tyler Adams (Leeds – ENG)| Yunus Musah (Valencia – SPA)| Brenden Aaronson (Leeds – ENG)| Kellyn Acosta (LAFC)| Luca de la Torre (Celta – SPA)| Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders).

FORWARDS:

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea – ENG)| Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund – GER)| Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)| Timothy Weah (Lille – FRA)| Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas)| Joshua Sargent (Norwich City – ENG)| Haji Wright (Antalyaspor – TUR).

Who will loose Qatar 2022?

Zack Steffen. Former Manchester City keeper was taken out of the final list due to the large period of time that he spent injured. Such is so that Steffen went on loan this summer to Championship to gain some minutes.

Reggie Cannon. Boavista’s player, suffers the same as Steffen: injuries.

Ricardo Pepi. Amazing player with a bright future, but still to young and American couch decided to priorize with a little more of experience the roster.

Paul Arriola. Most capped player since Berhalter is in front of USMNT, it is not to clear the reason of Arriola’s absence.