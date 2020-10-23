Victor Oldapio is the Lakers’ Third Star

The Los Angeles Lakers could potentially find their third star in Victor Oladpio this offseason. The Lakers are among the few teams to be viewed as a potential suitor for the former second overall pick back in 2013.

Oladipo is a combo guard who is able to both score and facilitate at ease. Prior to his injury in 2019, Oladipo was Indiana’s number one option and coming into his own. However, that title now belongs to TJ Warren who proved that he is a legit star during the bubble experience.

Revamping For Repeat

After winning the NBA Championship, the Lakers are going to have to revamp their roster if they have any hopes of repeating. Especially with teams such as the Warriors and Nets who have their stars returning from injury. Compared to the teams that the Lakers faced off in the playoffs, they were the lesser talented of the match ups. Surrounding their two superstars with specialists and hustle players.

Los Angeles have the pieces to make a trade with the Indiana Pacers work. However, Oladipo is coming off a ruptured quad tendon in 2019 that sidelined him a majority of the 2019-2020 season. Of course there is speculation if he can come back to his old self, which makes this trade very enticing.

What Does Oladipo Bring

If Oladipo lands in Los Angeles, the Lakers would not expect him to take on as huge role. Instead as the third star, he would be the one to take off the load for LeBron once he goes to the bench. Oladipo’s play style is the missing piece the Lakers have been looking for. A combo guard who can look to score or pass at any time. Not to mention he plays very well in the pick and roll action.

What would the Lakers need to give up to pull this trade off? Well for starters a perfect trade package for Oladipo would be to give away Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, and a first round pick.

Why This Trade Makes Sense

This trade makes perfect sense for many reasons.

First, the contracts match up right which is the most important. All three players will become free agents following the 2021 season. Also, we seen how Kuzma and Green pair up with LeBron. There were moment where they looked great. But they also had time where they looked terrible. A new face could be beneficial for James.

Second, Oladipo would be an instant upgrade at the shooting guard position. Green was inconsistent with his shooting all year long, especially in the playoffs. Unlike Green, Oladipo can handle the ball. The only other ball handler on the team was Rajon Rondo. Victor is no where close to Rondo’s play making ability. However, he doesn’t need to be. Defenses will be on edge for the simple fact that Oladipo can look to score or pass at any moment.

Third, that first round pick would do nothing for the Lakers in retrospect. The focus is on winning not young prospects.

After rehabbing for a year, Oladipo averaged 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 27.8 minutes per game this season. However, in his last game of the season, game four vs Miami, he played a season high in 44 minutes. In those 44 minutes he put up 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Those are the numbers we expect of a healthy Oladipo.

Potential Mini Dynasty

If the Lakers are able to pull this trade off and receive a prime Oladipo in return, this big three would run the NBA. Oladipo is the perfect third star this team has been longing for. The Lakers would have two young stars in Oladipo and Davis who are only getting better and an ageless LeBron who continues to play at a high level. A potential mini dynasty could be formed with this one move.