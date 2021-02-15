Vincent Jackson, 3x Pro-Bowl WR, found dead at 38

3-time Pro-Bowler Vincent Jackson was found deceased at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida at the age of 38, according to reports.

The Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Department is launching an investigation into the death of former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson. Jackson was found deceased at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida on Monday at the age of 38.

No cause of death was apparent when he was found in his room at the hotel. Officials announced that an exact cause of death will have to be determined by the county medical examiner

Jackson, born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, attended and played at the University of Northern Colorado. His college career was highlighted in a game against Florida Atlantic University, where he had 13 receptions for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

After his collegiate career, he was drafted in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft to the San Diego Chargers, the 61st overall pick. Jackson spent six years with the Chargers, then spent the rest of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012 to 2016.

By the end of his career, Jackson was selected to the Pro-Bowl three time, the first time in 2009, then 2011, and again in 2012. He finished his career with 540 receptions, 9,080 receiving yards, and 57 receiving touchdowns.

After his active paying career ended, the Pro-Bowler attended the University of South Florida, where he graduated in 2016 with a degree in Business management.

