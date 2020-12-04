Wardlow on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast

We’re happy to share Wardlow’s exclusive interview for AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast. Please see the synopsis and link below.

Wardlow is the newest member of the Inner Circle, and eating chicken is his third favorite thing to do after wrestling and working out! He chronicles his journey to AEW, his cage match against Cody and why his loss to Hangman Adam Page remains one of his favorite matches so far. Wardlow also details his WWE tryout, his training in a dungeon in Cleveland and how he ended up in the Pittsburgh indie wrestling scene. He talks DC comics, his love of Bret “The Hitman” Hart and Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, developing the devastating corner knee strike and his lone wolf mentality.

WARDLOW QUOTES:

Cody Rhodes Cage Match

“It’s like that whole evening and match is like a blackout. I don’t remember the entrance. The only thing I really remember is when I was standing in the ring, and Cody and I were squaring off when the bell rang.”

Joining The Inner Circle

“I was a little more surprised that Jericho welcomed us [MJF & Wardlow] with smiles and hugs and all of that.”

Philosophy

“Wrestling for me, you know, this is what I do. This is what I know. This is very real to me. When I get out there, I’m competing. I’m an athlete. I’m a wrestler. I’m not an entertainer. I’m not an artist. You know, when I’m out there, am I entertaining? Absolutely. Do I create art? Art of war, sure. I’ll create a painting with their blood.”

LINK: https://omny.fm/shows/aew-unrestricted/wardlow