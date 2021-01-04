Washington Football Team Regular Season Recap

A year ago today, the Washington Football Team limped to the finish at 3-13. Confidence faded early in the season, well before Bill Callahan took over the 0-5 operation.

Callahan could have been Bill Belichick in a convincing disguise; that roster was destined for a top three draft pick.

A year later, The Washington Football Team closes out the regular season with a convincing win over a division rival, and will host Tom Brady’s 5th seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Washington Football Team has been in search of an identity for decades; a player or coach to build on and rally around.

Naturally, the first season without a name, is when Washington finds identity in abundance:

First, the addition of a Super Bowl-caliber head coach in Ron Rivera gives this team a different attitude. Cancer treatments threatened to keep Rivera off the sidelines, but he chose to stay on the field. A stalwart, confidence-inspiring coach has given this team a fighting spirit.

Second, Alex Smith brings this team consistency and hope. The inevitable Comeback Player of the Year, after two years of surgeries and uncertainties following his 2018 leg injury, won five of his six games as a starter. In case his importance to this team’s future isn’t clear, Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen were a combined 2-8 this season.

Third, Chase Young has lived up to his name and Antonio Gibson has made a name for himself. Nobody knew just how poor the NFC East would look this season. Most people looked at this year as a rebuilding year for the Giants and Football Team and a playoff competition between the Eagles and Cowboys. These two rookies didn’t need a season to warm up, and gave Washington a needed boost on both sides of the ball.

It’s rare that a first round draft pick not only doesn’t benefit your team, but actively makes the lives of coaches and teammates more difficult. Out of all fifty-six quarterbacks drafted since the turn of the century, only two (Brady Quinn and Josh Rosen) have a worse win percentage than Dwayne Haskins. Noteable quarterbacks with better win percentages include Jamarcus Russell, Johnny Manziel, and Jake Locker.

I haven’t heard much about those three lately.

You can forgive underwhelming (to put it nicely) performance on the field when a player is helpful in the locker room or on the sidelines. Many such underperforming first round picks end up as back-ups and spend a decade or more moving around the league. For now, it’s unclear if Haskins will get that chance.

With three games remaining in the 2020 season, The Washington Football Team needed to win just one of those three games to win the NFC East. Alex Smith and Kyle Allen both injured, Dwayne Haskins was the only remaining quarterback on the roster. With a head coach recovering from cancer, and nobody to back him up, Haskins headed straight to a strip club following a loss to the Seahawks, without wearing a mask.

Where most coaches would bench their player, Ron Rivera was forced to field a player who had put Washington’s playoff spot in jeopardy just days prior. Haskins, stripped of his captains badge, played his final game with Washington in week sixteen, putting up a characteristic stat line:

154 passing yards | 50% completion | 2 interceptions

With Sunday’s win over the Eagles, Alex Smith moves to 6-1 on the season and Washington earns its first division title since 2015.