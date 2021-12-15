Washington Shows up Late Against Dallas, Ends Win Streak

Riverboat Ron and company coasted back to shore on Sunday against the Cowboys after riding a four-game win streak, including a closely contested win in Las Vegas and a dominant home win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The underdog Football Team tried to one-up Mike McCarthy’s cavalier guaranteed victory by confidently touting the phrase “We Want Dallas” in the week leading up to the game.

Through three quarters, it was apparent that they did not, in fact, want Dallas.

The Dallas Cowboys dominated on defense all day long, guiding the team to an early 24-0 lead. The offense did enough early, but were a liability in the second half. The once league-leading offense was taught a garbage-time lesson when Dak Prescott threw his second interception with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Cole Holcomb returned the pick for a touchdown, but a missed extra point ended the Washington comeback. Mike McCarthy’s dedication to passing the ball gave Washington another shot at tying the game, but Dallas’s defense stood up once again, forcing and recovering a fumble to ice the game away.

Despite the division loss, Washington will hold the seventh seed in the NFC going into week 15, staving off the Saints, Vikings, and Falcons who also sit at 6-7. Washington has entered win-and-in territory, disregarding a few unlikely scenarios. They can afford one more loss with some help from the other “In the Hunt” teams.

With this loss, Washington secured their 30th consecutive seasons without eleven or more wins, reaching ten wins only twice in that window. However the door is open for back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since the 1991 Super Bowl win. Ron Rivera has built a culture and a foundation, but the fate of the season rests on the severity of Taylor Heinicke’s injury.