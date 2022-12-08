Watching History: Jason Robertson and Mitch Marner

As a Stars reporter and a Leafs fan, this is long overdue. Let’s talk about Jason Robertson and Mitch Marner, and how the National Hockey League is watching history being made.

I had the pleasure of being in the press box as the Maple Leafs came to visit the Stars on Tuesday. While everyone in the building was treated to an outstanding game that resulted in a 4-0 win for Toronto, there was so much more happening in that game. The feeling about it was just different. Two potentially historic seasons were colliding.

It was the first game in the history of the NHL that saw two players face each other that both had 18+ game point streaks. Robertson heading into the game with 18, Marner had 19. Their matchup to see if they can keep their respective streaks alive became the marquee matchup.

At the conclusion of the game only one of the streaks is still alive. Mitch Marner collected an assist on the John Tavares goal to get his streak to 20 games. While Jason Robertson was off the scoresheet as the Stars were shutout.

After their matchup it gives us a good time to look at their respective seasons. Both of these superstars should have everyone’s eyes glued on them for the rest of the season.

Jason Robertson

Let’s get this out of the way to start. Jason Robertson is a legitimate Hart Trophy contender. A lot can be said about how the rest of the team has been performing. The reemergence of Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, Roope Hintz solidifying himself as a true number one center and in this league, and Jake Oettinger showing his easily a top five goalie in the league are all reasons for the Stars success. But most of it comes back to Robo.

What he’s brought to the Stars this season is something that is completely franchise changing, and can’t be understated. He is currently on pace for 75 goals. For comparison the historic season Matthews had last season saw him record 60. What makes this even more impressive is Robertson is doing this after not participating in training camp due to his contract dispute.

His 23 goals in 26 games is currently leading the National Hockey League. He’s currently a single goal ahead of Connor McDavid, but he’s averaging 5 minutes less time on ice per game. The way we watch Robertson play right now should be the same way we watched Auston Matthews last year. The 75 mark Robertson is on pace for is highly unlikely, to keep that up for 82 games in today’s game is almost impossible. But who’s to say he won’t hit the sixty mark? He might even top the mark Matthews got last season.

Robertson is the face of hockey in the state of Texas, and he’s going to be for a very long time. He’s still only 23, what we’re seeing now isn’t even him in his prime yet.

Mitch Marner

On the other side of this, Marner was able to extend his point streak. Along with that he played one of the best games I’ve seen him play over his entire 454 game career. Robertson may have more goal and point totals than Mitch. But in my opinion Marner adds more of a 200 foot game. What Mitch adds in the defensive end of the ice is Selke Trophy worthy. His defensive skills were on full display in Dallas. Just watch the 5 on 3 penalty kill. No stick and Marner is still making plays.

Robertson’s case for the Hart Trophy is still better than that of Marner’s. But Mitch’s season isn’t any less impressive. Like I said, the numbers for Robertson are much more impressive. But just watch a Toronto game, and be blown away by the play of Mitch Marner.

It’s good to see Mitch Marner is getting the recognition he deserves. He’s been the second guy in Toronto behind Auston Matthews. As good as Auston has been this year, Mitch is taking his spotlight at the moment, he’s the new owner of the Leafs franchise record for point streak, with no signs of slowing down. He got the opportunity to tie the old record at home in Toronto, and he was able to have his moment in front of the home crowd.

For the rest of the season both of these players are going to be a must watch. Even if just to see if Marner can keep the streak going, or hopefully get to watch a new one for Robertson.