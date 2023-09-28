Week 3 NFL Picks: SKOL SKOL SKOL

Week 3 is upon us in the NFL. After an 11-5 start to the year in Week 1, I took a step back and went 9-7 in Week 2. Still not bad but would have liked to have done better. Overall for the year I am 20-12 on my picks and getting ready to dominate in Week 3.

Thursday Night Game Pick: 1-0

Tennessee 17 Cleveland 16

To me, this is a matchup that requires Deshaun Watson to be on his A-game. The Titans pose a stellar run defense that will be difficult for the Browns to overcome. I think Watson will struggle, leading to a very low scoring affair. Ryan Tannehill rebounded well in Week 2 and I think he’ll be on his game for Week 3. In the end, the game can go either way, but I think the Titans do just enough to eek out an upset victory.

Atlanta 23 Detroit 30

Could the lions still be on the hangover of Week 1? Or could they be looking ahead to Green Bay on Thursday? Possibly. But I want to believe in my team that they can put it together and go into Lambeau on a high note. I haven’t been impressed with Atlanta in their two wins. The defense gave up 24 points to Jordan Love at home. The Lions have a much better offense. On the other side of the ball, Ridder is still a developing QB. The Lions defense should be able to slow them down. I’m going with my heart.

New Orleans 16 Green Bay 13

Another toss up game for me where I’m going to give the edge to the veteran team with the veteran QB. Carr has done just enough to win in Weeks 1 and 2, and Love couldn’t finish the job vs Atlanta. Aaron Jones will be a deciding factor in this game. He is their best player and needs to be fully healthy for this team to have a chance.

Denver 24 Miami 30

There is a small chance of a let down here for Miami. However, there are too many connections between these two teams for Miami to overlook. Vic Fangio is the DC of Miami, and former Head Coach in Denver. Sean Payton was in line for the Miami job in 2022 before alleged tampering charges ended that. Mike McDaniel was eventually hired. The Broncos couldn’t stop Sam Howell last week and I find it hard to believe they’ll stop one of the best offensive minds in the game today. Denver keeps it closer than people suspect, but they don’t have the make up to win close games.

LA Chargers 34 Minnesota 45

I love this game for the Vikings. There are so many things pointing in their favor in this game. 1. They are coming off of a 10-day rest period. 2. The Chargers played a tough, physical Titans’ team well into overtime the week prior. 3. The Chargers are in the second leg of a east/central road trip. The Vikings have the added sense of urgency that comes with an 0-2 team. I think they jump on the Chargers early, taking them out of their game plan to run the ball.

New England vs NY Jets

Buffalo 20 Washington 16

I like this as a close game. This will be a defensive struggle. The Bills have shown a solid defensive effort in weeks 1 and 2, and should keep the Commanders in check. However, I see the Bills offense struggling against this defensive line enough to be scared of an upset. However it is not enough to warrant a victory for Washington.

Houston 13 Jacksonville 24

This is a bounce back game for the Jags. I know the Texans have had the Jags number, but not this time. Jacksonville got beat by KC this past week and are looking to avenge that loss by beating a team they struggled with. The Jags D has been solid all year and I expect Houston to struggle on offense.

Indianapolis 28 Baltimore 24

To me, Indianapolis is a sleeper team this year. The Ravens have a look ahead game to the Browns in Week 4, so it’s possible they overlook the Colts. Indy is starting Gardner Minchew and should have this offense humming. The Ravens have a lot of injuries right now and are ripe for the pickings here. I like Indy in the upset.

Carolina 23 Seattle 20

This is a scary game for me to pick. Carolina won this game last year with Sam Darnold at QB. Now, it’s Andy Dalton. I sense the Panthers will play better on offense and take advantage of the injuries in the secondary for Seattle. Also, the Panthers know how to play the Seattle offense. As much as I hate to say it, look for the upset here.

Chicago 13 Kansas City 27

To me, this is more of a get right game for Kansas City’s offense. The WRs have struggled for this team but are going against a defense that is still in development. The Chiefs D has been great and I don’t expect the Bears to be able to move the ball much on offense. Bears continue to struggle to start the year.

Dallas 30 Arizona 20

The Cowboys might let down in this game, and even if they did, they’ll still beat the Cardinals. This defense should have a field day against Joshua Dobbs and this Cardinal offensive line. On the other side of the ball, Dak should make enough plays against this defense to win pretty comfortably.

Pittsburgh 16 Las Vegas 19

I like the Raiders here. They seem like the more polished team so far this year and the Steelers just got done with a very physical and emotional game on Monday vs the Browns. The other trend I see in this game is the Steelers have never been good playing on the west coast.

Philadelphia 30 Tampa Bay 19

Tampa is 2-0, but that is more a result of playing the Vikings and Bears. This team isn’t a contender in my eyes and should come back to earth in this game. With that said, if Philly’s passing game continues to struggle, I could see another low scoring slug fest. The Eagles have had a long time to prepare for this game, so I expect them to be ready.

LA Rams 24 Cincinnati 27

The Bengals started to come together in the second half vs the Ravens. This is a “lets get on track” game here that I think the Rams will make interesting. But in the end, Burrow will take this team to its first win of the season. 0-3 will be a tough hole to come out of, even if it’s the Bengals.

Overall, Week 3 should be another interesting week of matchups. So kick back, relax, and enjoy the show!