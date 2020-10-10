Week 5 Adjusted NFL Schedule

The NFL is appearing to be hitting a serious crisis going into week five. The COVID cases are putting a really damper on the state of the NFL each day. It seems like we’re on the edge of our seats each day praying COVID doesn’t continue to affect the NFL schedule. Last week, the Titans and Steelers game was postponed due to an outbreak among Tennessee’s organization. Their game, as well as the Patriots game have been moved from Sunday. Here is your week five adjusted NFL schedule for the week:

Odds via William Hill

1 pm EST

Jaguars @ Texans (-5.5) O/U 54

Bengals @ Ravens (-12) O/U 51

Panthers @ Falcons (-1.5) O/U 53.5

Raiders @ Chiefs (-11.5) O/U 55

Cardinals (-7) @ Jets O/U 47

Eagles @ Steelers (-7) O/U 44

Rams (-7.5) @ Washington O/U 46.5

4 pm EST

Dolphins @ 49ers (-9) O/U 51.5

Giants @ Cowboys (-8.5) O/U 54

Colts (-1) @ Browns O/U 47

SNF 820 pm EST

Vikings @ Seahawks (-7) O/U 57

MNF 5 pm EST

Broncos @ Patriots (-11.5)

MNF 820 EST

Chargers @ Saints (-7.5) O/U 50.5

Tuesday Night Football 7 pm EST

Bills @ Titans (off the board)