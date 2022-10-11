Week 6: Waiver Wire Report

It is a necessity to stay one step ahead of the competition while playing fantasy football. Smart waiver wire moves are key to winning. Whether you need a spot start or a potential sleeper pickup, this article provides waiver options for most leagues. NFL teams begin having bye weeks this week, so waiver wires are going to be attacked harder. As always, check who is being dropped. It could be someone you value more than who is available.

Quarterback

Daniel Jones

The Giants have shocked the NFL world this season, most recently beating the Packers. A major part of that is Daniel Jones and how he has improved his protection of the ball. Jones has also been surprisingly great for Fantasy on select weeks. Jones’ rushing game gives him a built in baseline that prevents those horrific fantasy performances. Jones is only behind Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields in QB rushing attempts on the season. With any type of positive regression in passing touchdowns, Jones can be a streaming target any given week. -Anthony Yip

Jimmy Garoppolo

The Atlanta Falcons have given up a top 10 QB finish four out of five games so far this season, with Jacoby Brissett the only one failing to produce. Jameis Winston, Matthew Stafford, Geno Smith, and Tom Brady have all feasted on this defense. The Falcons also just traded Pro Bowl linebacker, Deion Jones, to Cleveland. Garoppolo has thrown for over 200 yards and at least one touchdown in each of his starts so far. He offers a very safe floor, along with a top 10 upside playing against Atlanta. -Ryan Stern

Running back

Kenneth Walker

The #1 waiver pickup of this week is Kenneth Walker. Lead running back Rashaad Penny has broken his leg. In his absence, rookie Kenneth Walker will hold the reins of the run first offense. Walker won the Walter Camp Award in college, as he dominated at Michigan State. His talent is there and with Penny a free agent this offseason, the backfield appears to be his for the future.

The offense has been impressive, averaging a couple more points than last year’s team with Russell Wilson. Walker will have goal line carries and a major workload on this team. If he is on the Waivers he is a must add and is an RB2 until further notice. -AY

Eno Benjamin

While there’s a 50% chance that Walker is already rostered, the same cannot be said for Eno Benjamin. Available in close to 90% of Yahoo leagues, Benjamin will be the go-to guy should starter James Conner be forced to miss time. His numbers don’t look great, but he looks far more explosive when you compare him to Conner. He should also give a safe floor in PPR leagues as he is an accomplished pass catcher. Plus, the matchup with Seattle is juicy. -RS

Wide Receiver

Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers shined on Sunday after missing two weeks due to an injury. Meyers is currently leading the team in targets and is an integral part of the offense. In a PPR format, Meyers is a flex play nearly every week. The future matchups of the Bengals, Bears and Jets appear juicy on paper. If you have belief in the New England Offense, Meyers will be a center point of the passing game. -AY

Alec Pierce

While the passing game as a whole has looked nauseating at times in Indianapolis, Pierce has quietly been very consistent over the previous three games. He has amassed at least three catches, five targets, and 61 yards during that span, peaking at 8 catches on 9 targets for 81 yards last week vs. Denver. He has supplanted himself as the WR2 for the Colts. As the 2nd round rookie receives more reps, he should only find himself more involved. -RS

Tight End

Taysom Hill

What a performance this weekend. I would not expect a four touchdown performance from Hill every week. However, few Tight Ends have the ability to hit this mark. With Winston’s absence, the Saints utilized Hill in short yardage and goal line situations. Hill ran for three and passed for another touchdown. Having 9 touches in a game is very high usage for the Tight End position. With Winston back, his touchdown upside goes down. However, with injuries to other targets, Hill will be needed in this offense in many ways. -AY

Evan Engram

Engram finally found himself as a focal point of the Jaguar offense. His 10 targets led the team in Week 5 vs. Houston. He brought in 6 of those for 69 yards. The Indianapolis defense is currently 29th against tight ends, and Engram already boasts a 7 reception game against the Colts this season. With players like Darren Waller and TJ Hockenson on byes, plus injuries to Pat Freiermuth, Dalton Schultz, and Kyle Pitts could leave players searching for a spot start. -RS

Defense

Chicago Bears

With four teams on Bye, the Waiver wire is slimmer in defensive streaming options than previously. One matchup stands out for the week. The Chicago Bears take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday night. Carson Wentz has been sacked an average of four times every game. These extra points, along with the Commanders’ anemic offensive showing gives confidence to the Bears’ defense. The Bears are expected to be run heavy and have yet to allow a team to hit 30 points against them. -AY

Jacksonville Jaguars

Once again, we will be picking on the Indianapolis Colts. Defenses playing the Colts have finished in the top 13 every single week so far, including two top 5 finishes. In Week 2, these Jaguars ended up as the #2 defense on the week. Last week, Denver got to Matt Ryan 6 times along with picking him off twice. -RS