What Ever Happened To Wayne Chrebet?

Path to the NFL

Wayne Chrebet is a 5-10, 188 pound wide receiver from Garfield, New Jersey. He played football at Hofstra University from 1991-94 where he set school records for touchdowns in a game with five, in a season with 16 and career with 31, as well as the school’s single-game receiving yardage mark with 245 against Delaware. Chrebet graduated second on Hofstra’s all-time receptions and receiving yardage.

Got His Chance

After going undrafted, Chrebet patiently waited for his opportunity where he got to try out and walk-on for the New York Jets. He was 11th on the depth chart for wide receivers ranking him last. However, he still got his chance to play in the NFL and the rest was history.

Promising Rookie Year

Chrebet took full advantage of his opportunity and not only had a strong rookie season, but proved he can be a valuable asset to the Jets. In his rookie season he had 66 catches for 726 yards and four touchdowns.

Breakout Season

In 1998, he had his breakout season notching 75 catches for a career high 1,083 yards and eight touchdowns. That career year came in his fourth season of his 11 year career.

The Green Lantern

One of is most iconic nicknames was “The Green Lantern” after scoring a game-winning touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Keyshawn Johnson who was playing for the Buccaneers at the time said comparing him and Chrebet was like comparing “a flashlight to a star”.

Mr. Third Down

His other nickname and arguably more clutch and more frequently used was “Mr. Third Down”. He got that nickname after 379 of his 580 career receptions were 1st down conversions on third-down helping the Jets extend drives.

Why His Career Ended?

His 11 year career came to an abrupt end when he suffered a concussion in Week 6 in 2005 in a game against the San Diego Chargers. Doctors told him that day he could never play football again as he was knocked out when he hit the ground and he claimed he saw white and nothing else. Even though he suffered his injury in November of 2005, he did not retire until June of 2006.

One of the Best Wide Outs In Jets History

Even with his career cut short, he is one of the best wide receivers in Jets history. He is second in franchise history in receptions with 580 and yards with 7,365. He also, temporarily had an NFL record of most catches in their first two seasons with 150. Chrebet finished his career with 41 touchdowns as well.

Should Have His Number Retired

The Jets need to retire his number as he was always a fan-favorite and spent his entire 11 year career with the Jets. He was already inducted into the Ring of Honor in 2014. Also, it is important to add that nobody on the team has worn his #80 since he last played.

What Is He Doing Now?

Chrebet is doing very well for himself now as he is the Director of Investments for the Moldaver Lee & Chrebet Group where his group manages $1.5 million dollars which is one of the largest groups of the company.