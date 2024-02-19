What Knicks Fans Should Expect From Burks and Bogdanovic

The New York Knicks acquired Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono, and two second-round picks. Bogdanovic averaged 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, while Burks averaged 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in the Motor City this season. Here’s a breakdown of what Knick fans should expect from their trade deadline acquisitions:

Strengths

Potent Scoring

Right off the bat, the Knicks are getting themselves two potent scorers who can now provide a spark off the bench but are also capable as starters in this league.

Bogdanovic can also give the Knicks some insurance if Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle have an off night. The ten-year veteran is on track to average twenty-plus points for the third time in his career. He currently averages 20.2 points and is following up from a career-high 21.6 points per game last season. He’s only averaged fewer than ten points once in his career and averages a career 15.6 points per game during his ten years of service in the association. His slow and methodical approach should work in his favor come playoff time as the pace of an NBA playoff game is slower than in the regular season, and the game shows more favor towards the half-court style than the full-court.

As for Burks, he’s averaged at least ten points in seven out of his last twelve seasons in the NBA and averages a career 10.9 points per game. Although Burks isn’t as potent as Bogdanovic, the 12-year veteran can also provide a spark off the bench they have been lacking since they traded Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors in December.

Reliable Shooting

Along with their potent scoring ability, Bogdanovic and Burks are both marksmen from deep. Bogdanovic is a career 39 percent three-point shooter and a career 44 percent when shooting from the corners. He is currently a 41 percent shooter from behind the arc and 43 percent from the corners through 28 games with the Pistons. As far as Burks, he has shot 38 percent from three-point range and 42 percent as a corner shooter through his twelve years in the League. In terms of this season, he shot 40 percent from the three-point range overall and 39 percent in the corner through 43 games in Detroit this season. Burks has shot 40 percent or better every season since the 2020-2021 season. Bogdanovic and Burks’ shooting ability and Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby should help with spacing Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, particularly in drive and kick situations.

Battle tested: Bogdanovic

Although Bogdanovic has never been on a team that’s made it past the second round of the NBA playoffs, he has the intangibles of a winner. It’s evident through his track record during his overseas career. He’s won a Croatian Cup championship (2009), a Croatian League championship (2010), a Turkish Cup (2013), a Turkish SuperCup (2014), and a TBSL (The Basketball Super League) Championship (2014). This success hasn’t translated to the NBA so far, but he has been on playoff teams in six out of his nine previous seasons.

Familiarity with the Knicks: Burks

During his first stint with the Knicks, Burks became a fan favorite on a Knicks roster that wasn’t expected to make the playoffs but broke an eight-year playoff drought, which brought excitement back to the Big Apple. Burks recently expressed his gratitude for the trade back to the Knicks.

“I get a lot of love out here, so I’m glad to be back with everybody,” Burks said. “My two-year stint was a lot of fun here; we won a lot of games, connected with a lot of fans, the playoff series, just a lot of different times I had as a Knick, at that point, just remembering all those times, I’m just glad to be back.”

With Brunson now on the roster, he won’t have as much scoring responsibility as he did in his first stint but will be expected to step up as he did during their 2021 playoff run.

Capable Ball Handler: Burks

Although Burks has never averaged more than three assists in his career, he’s always been a capable ball handler and decision-maker with the ball in his hands. Burks has also never averaged more than 1.9 turnovers in any season of his 13-year career and averages 3.4 assists in a career. Through 81 games during 2021-22, he played 35 percent of his minutes at point guard during his last stint with the Knicks. He also played 30 percent of his minutes at point guard during the 2015-16 season with the Utah Jazz, in which he played 31 games. He can take the pressure off of Jalen Brunson whether they’re on the court together or when Burks checks in to relieve Brunson when he’s off the court.

Weaknesses

Defense

As much as Bogdanovic’s slow and methodical approach works in his favor offensively, it works against him defensively. He’s slow-footed, which affects his lateral quickness, and isn’t known for his athleticism. Although Bogdanovic possesses a 6-foot-11-inch wingspan with a solid 216-pound frame, he hasn’t used those attributes well. The 34-year-old has not averaged over one steal or one block at any point in his career.

Burks also doesn’t have much of a defensive reputation to speak of. Burks is 6 feet 6 inches with a 6-foot-10-inch wingspan, but like Bogdanovic, he hasn’t applied those tools enough to garner the respect around the league of being labeled as a good defender. However, Burks averaged one steal per game with the Knicks during the 2020-21 season, which proves he isn’t exactly a slouch on defense when he applies himself.

Age: Bogdanovic

Bogdanovic is 34 years old and will turn 35 on April 18. He has played the best basketball of his career in recent years, but his age range is when most NBA players’ bodies and abilities start to deteriorate. However, Bogdanovic has always relied on his craftiness as a scorer and an overall basketball player, which lends a hand in his longevity as a basketball player. Nonetheless, Bogdanovic is on pace to leave the game of basketball on his own terms rather than being forced into retirement.

Contract Situations

Bogdanovic is making $20 million this season, and his $19 million salary for next season is partially guaranteed. However, his salary would be fully guaranteed after June 29 if the Knicks didn’t waive him. If he clears waivers in that process, he’d be eligible for free agency this offseason. If the Knicks decide to guarantee his contract fully, Bogdanovic would be up for unrestricted free agency in 2025.

Burks’ contract situation is less complicated. He’s making $10 million in the last year of the three-year deal that he initially signed as a Knick, which means he will be an unrestricted free agent. The Knicks will likely try to bring him back on a cheaper deal, but other contending teams will have an eye on the 32-year-old in an attempt to lure him away from the Knicks.