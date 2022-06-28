What Lies Ahead For The Tennessee Titans?

Coming off a phenomenal 12-5 regular season record to award the Tennessee Titans the No. 1 seed in the 2021-22 AFC playoffs, fans have much to expect this season.

The season all came to a close on Jan. 22 in the AFC Divisional Round against the Cincinnati Bengals, a game in which the Titans’ defense sacked QB Joe Burrow nine times and WR A.J. Brown caught for 142 yards and a touchdown.

It is, however, a brand new season with many fresh faces.

After the first round of the NFL draft, some fans found themselves shaking their heads in shock as the team traded Brown, who led the team in receiving last season with 869 total yards and five touchdowns, to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 18th and 101st overall picks. With those picks, the team drafted WR Treylon Burks from the University of Arkansas and traded their 26th and 101st picks to the New York Jets in exchange for the 35th, 69th and 163rd picks. The Titans then selected Auburn CB Roger McCreary, Ohio State tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and UCLA WR Kyle Philips.

Other picks consisted of Liberty University QB Malik Willis in the third round, Michigan RB Hassan Haskins in the fourth and Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo in the fourth. The team closed out the draft with University of Tennessee CB Theo Jackson and Mississippi LB Chance Campbell.

So how does the team line up this season?

Among the Titans key losses this offseason such as Brown, ILB Rassan Evans and WR Julio Jones, they also have some notable signings like WR Robert Woods, TE Austin Hooper, RB Trenton Cannon and RB Dontrell Hilliard.

With addition to Haskins, Cannon and Hilliard each show promise to assist star RB Derrick Henry on the ground.

For a player like Henry, who consistently poses a threat to opponents while on the gridiron, having players to step up when he’s off the field is crucial for Tennessee’s offensive success.

After a foot injury during the 2021 week 8 campaign against the Indianapolis Colts, Henry found himself inactive for nine straight games. But thanks to RB D’Onta Foreman, who carried the rock effectively for Tennessee in Henry’s departure, the Titans were able to win games without the help of their star playmaker.

Drawing much motivation this offseason, the 28-year-old from Yulee, Florida is ready like never before to bring his all to the 2022 season.

“Someone could motivate me and wouldn’t even know it. The doubters, whatever they want to be, I am definitely motivated. I’m ready to go. So we gonna see,” Henry said at Titans minicamp, according to ESPN.

Another key question for the Titans is whether Burks can fill the shoes of Brown.

Coming off a decorated collegiate career at Arkansas, Burks is often compared to the likes of Brown and former Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens star Dez Bryant.

After a slight hiccup on day one of rookie minicamp, the first round pick was unable to finish practice due to asthma. Burks would then participate for the next two weeks of camp with minimal issue.

“I’m excited about Treylon and what he’s going to be able to bring to this football team. He just has to get himself healthy and show everybody out here on the field what he’s capable of,” Titans wide receiver coach Rob Moore said of his young receiver, according to ESPN.

Along with Burks and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Woods will also provide Tannehill with an extra offensive piece.

Coming off a season ending ACL tear in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams, Woods is excited to get back on the field to further solidify himself as an elite receiver.

“Really, I am just trying to get back to playing at a high level. Being able to be out here and do what I am doing is really impressing me, being able to run on the side and seeing certain speeds that I am hitting, being able to trust my knee with some cuts. … I think I am really good, on pace. Being able to do some training on my own (is good), and really just being confident with where I’m at and being prepared and being ready,” Woods said.

The 30-year-old has already racked up a handsome career with a total 7077 yards and 570 receptions in his nine seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Rams.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel weighed in on Woods’ athleticism and potential as a versatile blocking receiver.

“(Robert) Woods has always been a player that I personally have respected,” Vrabel said. “He goes out there and blocks… They (Woods and Cooper Kupp) are good route-runners, strong with the football, good after the catch.”

As far as the quarterback situation goes, Tannehill looks to be the starter for week one. Willis, however, is a solid backup who can easily prove himself as the season moves along.

“He lights up, just a good person, fun to be around, very coachable, and open to learning. He wants the information, he’s constantly asking for the information,” said Titans quarterback coach Pat O’Hara of Willis.

On the defensive side, the Titans hope to replicate the same energy seen late last season.

With key players like DE Jeffrey Simmons, who had a career high 8.5 sacks, 54 tackles and six passes defended in 2021, OLB Bud Depree and safety Kevin Byard, the Titans defense appears to be one of the strongest in the NFL.

Other defensive contributors are LB Harold Landry, who led the team in sacks and added 75 tackles in 2021, DT Denico Autry, LB Zach Cunningham and ILB David Long.

When looking at those stand-outs and the added defensive depth to the Tennessee roster, the Titans could easily be one of the most dominant defenses in the NFL moving into the 2022 season.

All and all, the Titans are a very strong, playoff contending team that could easily find themselves deep in the 2022 playoffs, as long as the squad can remain healthy.