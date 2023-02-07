The Guardians aim to repeat as AL Central champions as the division race seems to mirror last season’s finish.

What now for the Cleveland Guardians? As we enter the month of February, Spring Training is just a couple of weeks away.

Overall, the 2022-23 offseason has been a rather quiet one for the Guardians, save a couple of major free-agent acquisitions.

For more insight on what our series is like here at Back Sports Page, check out Nate Lunak’s view on the San Diego Padres here.

What Now for Guardians Following Quiet Offseason?

Well… that remains to be seen. Of course, the big moves addressed a couple of important needs. Mike Zunino will help bridge the catcher gap that eventually leads to Bo Naylor. And Josh Bell can take a little stress off of Josh Naylor as an everyday first baseman. The Guardians website has a full rundown of the team’s offseason transactions here.

Additions and Subtractions

Key Additions – Josh Bell (1B, from San Diego in free agency), Mike Zunino (C, from Tampa Bay in Free Agency)

Key Subtractions – Owen Miller (utility infielder, sent to Milwaukee via trade), Nolan Jones (third baseman/outfielder, joins Colorado via trade)

Overall Offseason Grade – B+

I mean… they did what they had to. The Guardians succeeded in filling their biggest holes, and that’s the result. Honestly, you really can’t complain when issues find a solution.

What’s Next Heading into Spring Training?

The questions surrounding this team will likely center on the development of their young core. Steven Kwan, Andres Gimenez, and Amed Rosario all had breakout seasons last year. Can they keep that momentum going into 2023?

Opening Day Lineups/Bench

Hitters

1 – Kwan LF

2 – Rosario SS

3 – Jose Ramirez 3B

4 – Gimenez 2B

5 – Oscar Gonzalez RF

6 – Josh Bell/Josh Naylor 1B

7 – Naylor/Bell DH

8 – Zunino C

9 – Myles Straw CF

Rotation

1 – Shane Bieber

2 – Triston McKenzie

3 – Cal Quantrill

4 – Aaron Civale

5 – Zach Plesac

Bench

Bo Naylor, Gabriel Arias, Tyler Freeman, Will Benson, Will Brennan

Bullpen

Eli Morgan, Nick Sandlin, Trevor Stephan, James Karinchak, Enyel De Los Santos, Sam Hentges, Emmanuel Clase

As the season draws closer to its beginning, only one thing is on the mind of people in Northeast Ohio. Let’s go Guards!