What Should the Chargers Do At 21?

After a forgettable loss in the Wild Card round against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Los Angeles Chargers and their fans have been looking forward to this weekend ever since. With a pick in each round in this year’s NFL Draft, the Chargers could go many ways when it comes to their first round pick at 21.

Select a WR

When it comes to the Chargers, the consensus seems to be not only that they need to add speed at the WR position but also need to begin thinking about life after Keenan Allen who could be a cut target next season due to his monstrous cap hit. With Ohio State WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba gaining steam over the past two weeks to be the first receiver selected, this leaves Boston College’s Zay Flowers, USC’s Jordan Addison, and TCU’s Quentin Johnston as potential targets for the Los Angeles franchise. All of whom have the potential to either be a number one receiver in an NFL offense or an All-Pro talent. Whichever receiver they may select, if Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley’s Chargers decide to go this way, look for the Chargers to be one of the best offenses in the NFL this upcoming season under their new OC, Kellen Moore.

Select the Best Player Available

With next year’s WR class supposed to be years ahead of this year’s, it wouldn’t be the craziest thing for the chargers to spend a mid round pick on a more developmental prospect while also either spending a late round pick or signing a speedy wideout as a UDFA. If this is the case, the Chargers have other areas they could cover with their selection by targeting OT Darnell Wright, IOL O’Cyrus Torrence, TE Dalton Kincaid, TE Michael Mayer, OLB Nolan Smith, or DL Calijah Kancey. If they happen to not be sold on one of these mentioned prospects, they could even reach on a prospect by taking CB Deonte Banks or DB Brian Branch.

Trade Down

When it’s all said and done, there aren’t many teams who would be opposed to acquiring more draft capital. Aftercall, Tom Telesco has even hinted towards a trade on Day 1 of this year’s draft. If this is the case, the Chargers could acquire a pick or series of picks for their first round selection. With how top prospects such as Quentin Johnston have fallen down draft boards, this isn’t the worst idea in the world. Even if they do trade down and another team swoops in to take their guy, they would still have their choice of elite prospects given that others such as O’Cyrus Torrence, Dalton Kincaid, Michael Mayer, and others are supposed to be fringe first round selections.

Trade Up

With Charger’s GM Tom Telesco hinting towards a trade on Thursday, it isn’t benign to wonder if he means trading up. With Ohio State WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba gaining steam to be the first receiver selected, his range appears to be anywhere from the early tens to the early twenties. If the Chargers and their staff are in love with him, they could look to trade up with a team like the Eagles as they’re already Super Bowl contenders and are in the market for a running back. With RB Austin Ekeler having requested a trade, this could be an option for the organization to do right by their starting running back while also trading up to get their guy without giving up more draft capital than necessary.

