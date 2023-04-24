NFL Draft

The New York Jets hold the 15th overall selection in next Thursday’s NFL Draft. In the top-150 draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Jets have five total picks. Those picks include 13th, 74th, 112th, and 145th overall selections.

What the Jets Should Do At 15:

They should focus on drafting an offensive lineman. However, there are a lot of solid offensive line prospects in this years draft. However, the two best options for the Jets are Peter Skoronski and Broderick Jones.

Peter Skoronski

Skoronski the 6’4 315-pound offensive lineman from Park Ridge, Illinois is a great option for the Jets. He spent three seasons with the Northwestern Wildcats and was a member of at least All-Big Ten Second Team each year. This past season in his junior year, he was the first Unanimous First Team All-American in school history. In high school, he recorded 173 pancakes in three seasons.

Skoronski’s Strengths

Skoronski is a solid prospect with many strengths resulting him in being a first-round draft prospect. Some of his strengths are his excellent footwork and hands usage. Also, he has strong IQ allowing him to constantly be in good position and having the best angle.

Skoronski’s Weaknesses

However, like every player in the NFL especially draft prospects, players will have weaknesses. One weakness he has, is he beaten by edge rushers with longer arms as Skoronski has small arms causing him to be driven into the pocket.

Skoronski NFL Comparison

Even with the weaknesses, he is still viewed as a great prospect and compared to Zack Martin who is one of the best offensive guards in the league. It would be best for Skoronski to move to the guard position in the NFL.

Broderick Jones

Jones the 6’5 311-pound offensive lineman from Lithonia, Georgia is another solid option for the Jets. He spent three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs and won two national championships with them. In the 2021 season he was a member of the All-Freshman SEC team and this past season he was a member of the All-SEC First Team.

Jones’s Strengths

Jones is one of the more athletic lineman prospects. Besides football, his athleticism was also shown as he played basketball in high school which results in his quick feet and loose hips which helps with his recovery. Unlike Skoronski, he has the length to time his punching precisely.

Jones’s Weaknesses

However, he does have some weaknesses and most of them are fixable. However, the one glaring weakness Jones possesses is his experience as he has less than two full seasons starting at left tackle. He also needs to put on some strength and needs to have a better first step as he tends to duck and lose sight into first contact.

Jones NFL Comparison

His NFL comparison is also a former Georgia Bulldog in Andrew Thomas. Thomas has been in the league for only three seasons and he is already one of the better left tackles in the league.

Joe Douglas’s Plan

Whether the Jets trade the pick or keep it, Jets general manager Joe Douglas definitely has a plan for what the Jets should do at 15.