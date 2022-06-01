What To Expect From the Broncos in 2022-2023

High Hopes For the New Look Broncos

Many Broncos/NFL fans have very high expectations for the Broncos this upcoming season, some even predicting a Super Bowl appearance. This is most likely a bit of an overreaction to the new signings of star quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathanial Hackett. The truth is, it is difficult to predict how this new look Broncos team will do this year. It may take some time for these new pieces to gain chemistry with the rest of the team, but the Broncos have a good roster and they could catch the league off guard.

New Quarterback, New Team?

In 2021-2022, Denver went 7-10. Most analysts and fans agree they had a good overall team, and with a good quarterback, the result could have been drastically different. The Broncos haven’t had a good quarterback since Peyton Manning retired in 2015. Russell Wilson is better than good. He is a Super Bowl champion who has had some of his best seasons within the past few years, so there is good reason for Broncos fans to be excited. However, the past two seasons were not his best. He dealt with injuries during that time so this is understandable. If Wilson can stay healthy this year (which is one of the biggest factors of the Broncos success), he will have a lot to prove. It is believed that he wanted out of Seattle. So, now that he got what he wanted, it’s reasonable to think he will be highly motivated to perform extremely well.

Defense Wins Championships

Denver won the Super Bowl in 2015 by having one of the great defenses of all-time. They have been a very good defense since then. They most likely won’t have as good a defense as their Super Bowl season. That said, If they have something even mildly comparable to that, it could be enough when paired with Russell Wilson on offense. The Broncos drafted Cornerback Patrick Surtain last season, and he looked great. There’s a chance he’s even better this season becoming one of the best corners in the league. If stand out pass rusher Bradley Chubb is healthy(he missed a lot of games last season with injury) this will be a deadly combination. Especially with star safety Justin Simmons behind them. This defense has the potential to be the best in the NFL.

The Mighty AFC West

The AFC West is arguably the best division in football, especially with blockbuster signings like Khalil Mack to the Chargers and Davante Adams to the Raiders. So, the competition for all of these teams is very high. The good news for most of the AFC West is that the juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs lost one of their best players, Tyreek Hill, and they have the most difficult schedule next season according to Sharpfootballanalysts.com. The Broncos in comparison have the seventeenth easiest schedule which isn’t too bad.

There’s some good signs that the Broncos will be a great team this season. But overall, it’s difficult to figure them out at this point. The current Broncos are one of those teams who could go 8-9 or 15-2, especially considering they have to play the Chargers, Chiefs, and Raiders twice. This will make it even more interesting to follow them this season and see what they can do. So, while it’s definitely possible for Denver to win another Super Bowl this year, no one should be surprised if they don’t even get close.