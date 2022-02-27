What’s Next For The Grizzlies After The All-Star Break?

After an exhilarating All-Star break, the Memphis Grizzlies finally return to the court this Thursday. Memphis sits comfortably at the third seed in the western conference, ahead four games on the fourth-seeded Utah Jazz.

Memphis currently has a 41-19 record, and with only 22 games left in the season, the Grizzlies have one of the easiest schedules remaining. They rank third in the league amongst the easiest schedules, with an average opponent win percentage of .470.

The Orlando Magic (.217) and Oklahoma City Thunder (.310) are amongst the opposing teams below a .500 win percentage remaining for the Grizzlies, along with two games against the Houston Rockets (.259), Indiana Pacers (.333), and San Antonio Spurs (.390).

All signs point to a strong finish on an already impressive season, but the Grizz have their sights set on much more than just a playoff appearance.

“Our goal is to win the championship, and I feel like as long as we stay locked in, continue to grow together, play together, that goal can be achieved,” said Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant.

Photo from CBS Sports (cbssports.com)

Morant is currently seventh in the league in points, scoring 26.8 a game. Last year, he took his scoring to another level in the playoffs, scoring 30.2 points per game, improving from his 19.6 points per game during the regular season.

The improvement of Morant, along with the emergence of Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson, has boosted the Grizzlies during the regular season and should carry over to the playoffs.

GRIZZLIES PLAYOFF OUTLOOK

If the season ended today, Memphis would match up against the sixth-seeded Denver Nuggets, who have been derailed by injuries to their star players. Both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have been sidelined for most of the season but have been led by MVP Nikola Jokic to a solid record in the western conference. However, Murray could make his return to the lineup before the playoffs, depending on his rehab.

Facing the reigning MVP is no easy task. Yet, with Dillon Brooks set to return in early March, this Grizzlies team has championship aspirations. Of course, the western conference is constantly fluctuating. Denver is only three games behind the four-seeded Utah Jazz and just two and a half games ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves at the seventh seed. The west could look very different come playoff time.

Memphis is on track to finish with the highest seed in franchise history (the previous high being the four-seed), and only the second time they’ve had home-court advantage. Ja and the Grizzlies hope to make some noise in the playoffs come April.