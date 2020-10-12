What’s Next For the Lakers? Here’s What The Future Looks Like

It’s official. The Los Angeles Lakers are the 2019-20 NBA Champions. Many predicted that this would be the outcome. However, one thing not many have been able to predict is this next question. What is next for the 17-time champion Lakers?

This offseason is set to be a very crucial one in terms of the moves that it will take for this organization to continue its tradition of success.

First and foremost, what will the 2020-21 roster look like? We don’t know, and that’s because now that the season is completed the list of free agents is lengthy. The following notable players have a player option: Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Avery Bradley, JaVale McGee and Rajon Rondo. The following are unrestricted free agents: Dwight Howard, Jared Dudley, Markieff Morris, Dion Waiters and JR Smith.

Worst comes to worst, if all of these players were to be donning different colors next season it would be unlikely that this team would even make the playoffs. With that being said, Jeanie Buss and the front office have some work to do to ensure that they give themselves the best chance at repeating next year.

Let’s be honest though. Even if all of the core guys come back next season, this team definitely has some areas where they can improve (despite winning the championship).

Firstly, the 3-point shooting was for the Lakers was sub-par at times. They ranked 21st in the league in that category, shooting 34.9% from behind the arc. A couple notable free agent deep shooters that will be available this offseason are Fred VanVleet and Danilo Gallinari.

Secondly, Los Angeles would look a whole lot better with a true point guard to bring the ball up the court and start alongside LeBron James. The Lakers have toyed around with this position more than any other position this year. They’ve plugged Rondo in there, Caruso, KCP and even Talen Horton-Tucker, the Lakers’ rookie 2nd round draft pick. Some pundits have linked that to LeBron at some points only playing good in one out of two halves, due to exhaustion of always bringing the ball up while still being an integral part of the offense.

As we all know, LeBron is about to be in year 18 so he’s not getting any younger. Therefore, most likely he’d be in favor of this addition too.

In addition to VanVleet, a familiar face he just defeated in the Finals is also a free agent in Goran Dragic. Just saying. Will LA make any of these changes? That’s to be seen, but these moves would for sure increase their Vegas odds to go back-to-back.