Where I Think Derek Carr Will Go Based On How Likely I Am To Vacation In That City

Derek Carr has been one of the NFL’s more consistent Quarterbacks for a decade. He stepped into a heck of a situation with the then Oakland Raiders. He is now 31 years old though and entering the twilight of his career. Realistically there are three teams in the running for his services. That means this next team he lands at will be more than likely the team he retires at. Which brings me to my point. At this stage Carr can start looking ahead to life after football and that starts with the city he chooses to live in. So this list is strictly opinion based but here’s my ranking on where I would go if I was Derek Carr.

#3 Carolina Panthers (Charlotte, NC)

Don’t get me wrong I have nothing against Charlotte. But when I think of a vacation site I’m not thinking Charlotte North Carolina. There is one thing that connects Carr to Charlotte, and its not what you think. That is the sport of Nascar. During his tenure at Vegas Carr acted as a Grand Marshall for the Penzoil 400 in Las Vegas. That’s an easy connection to make as the Nascar Hall of Fame is in Charlotte. If Carr wanted to kickback and relax he could go to a hornets game, maybe he wants to take his children out they could head to Carowinds amusement park. These are just some of the things that the city of Charlotte has to offer. None of it is my cup of tea so if I were Carr, I would be choosing somewhere else.

#2 New York Jets ( East Rutherford, NJ)

Now I’m a guy that’s from the South in Tennessee. Carr is a California boy. But to me I would pounce at the chance to be able to play for the Jets. Yes I know that sounds crazy but they are one Quarterback away from making some noise. If I’m Carr I’m looking at this city as an opportunity. Not only to grow my brand as the bright lights of New York shine on you, but if you can succeed with the Jets you’ll be immortal here. If you come play for the Jets you’re only thirty minute from the Big Apple. There is ample things to do here for a family man like Carr. He would be able to have all the opportunities in the world if he moved here. I would say that this is the second smartest move for Carr, and this is the second most likely place I would vacation at.

#1 New Orleans Saints (New Orleans, LA)

By far this is the most obvious choice. If I’m Carr I’m loading up my family and I’m headed to the big easy. Much like the Jets Quarterback play is holding the Saints back. With the departure of Tom Brady from the division the NFC South is now wide open. This would be the smartest choice from a players standpoint. Not only that but there is so many things that a family can do in New Orleans. I know New Orleans is my top place I want to vacation. After Carr’s playing days he could easily unwind in New Orleans and finish raising his family down there.

Final Verdict

Im rating New Orleans as my number one choice to vacation at, and for that reason alone I am predicting that Derek Carr will sign a one year prove it deal with the New Orleans Saints. Carr will look to play better in the Big Easy. This will also act as a prediction for Carr. He will throw for 38 Touchdowns, 12 Interceptions and 4,100 yards. The Saints will win their division and get knocked out in the divisional round notching Carr his first career playoff win.

