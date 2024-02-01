As you might have seen, Dana White announced the return of Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison for UFC 300. Ever since Holly Holm was submitted by Mayra Bueno Silva last July (later overturned to no contest due to a failed drug test). Many wondered if that was the last of “The Preacher’s Daughter.” With April 13th being a few months away, this was a surprising fight to add to the already stacked card. But many fans still ask who Kayla Harrison is and why she is fighting on UFC 300?

Kayla Harrison wins gold metal- image Yardbarker

Who is Kayla Harrison?

The 33-year-old is a two-time PFL champion and a two-time gold Olympian. She also owns an impressive 16-1 career record, with 12 out of her 16 wins coming by finish. Kayla is also coming off a championship win over ex-UFC fighter Aspen Ladd. Fighting out of the legendary American Top Team in Florida, Kayla works with UFC stars such as Dustin Poirer and Jorge Masvidal. Currently ranked as the tenth-best women’s featherweight in the world, this isn’t going to be a gimmick fight but rather a fight to see if she can compete for a belt. With Holly being 15th in the division, a win here would catapult Kayla into the rankings and set her up for a run for the belt.

Kayla Harrison fighting Mariana Morais- image Sportsnet

How will this fight play out?

Being 42 years old, the game plan for Holly is to try to slow the fight down and frustrate Kayla. With an impressive 78% takedown defense and only being finished twice in the UFC. Holly Holm needs to keep this fight standing to have a chance. On the other hand, Kayla will most likely try to make this fight violent even if she has to drop ten pounds to make weight. If you watch her fights, she goes for the takedown quickly, throws elbows, gases opponents out, and looks for submissions. This should be a real test for both fighters, and what better test than at UFC 300! With the female Bantamweight division needing depth and contenders, this is a fantastic signing, especially with many people wanting to eliminate this division.