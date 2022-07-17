Who Was Up To The Task On Matchday 20?

Once again, at the end of the day, MLS did not disappoint and gave great games and superlative individual performances. Forwards are the ones that stand out the most, but on the day of July 13 and 14, other positions were also at high levels.

Goalkeeper: Gabriel Słonina (Chicago Fire)

Gaga had a sober performance against Toronto in which without interceding much, she had two key saves that kept the Red Machine clean sheet. Two shots from outside the area first by C.M. Mueller and then, Italian Domenico Criscito were cleared by the 18-year-old. The American-Polish helped Chicago win to get out of the bottom and why not join the race for the playoffs. Special mention to James Marcinkowski,perhaps it shone more, but Słonina is admirable for her young age.

Defender: Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

The member of USMNT had a very correct game, which was based on playing simple without complications. He completed 90′, 9 clearances, 4 interceptions and won 6 of the 9 duels he played (ground/aerial). 72 touches, 89% pass effectiveness and an unbeaten goal for the Lawrenceville native, key in Nashville’s victory over Seattle. Special mention to Yeimar Gomez Andrade from Seattle Sounders.

Midfielder: Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)

El Guayo completed a fantastic game against Real Salt Lake. Starting seven minutes into the first half, with an absolutely impressive assist for Ronaldo Cisneros to put The Five Stripes ahead. He also contributed both offensively and defensively, granting 6 key passes, creating a big chance and shooting twice, one off the post. He was fouled and completed every dribble he attempted. He helped his defense with a tackle, a clearance and an interception. Vital on Atlanta’s win.

Forward: Jhon Duran (Chicago Fire) and Dejan Joveljic (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Both the Colombian and the Serbian played two stunning games, in which they scored two goals each, the only difference is that Duran’s celebrations gave Chicago the victory, while Joveljic’s did not work as the Angelenos lost against San Jose. Their statistics are very similar, the two touched the ball a little but were very effective, in the rival’s goal but also in terms of passes and duels. The plus that good Jhon has is that he played 22 minutes less than Dejan and that his team did get the victory.

So if there’s an MVP for matchday 20, it’s Jhon Duran.

