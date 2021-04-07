Who Will Get Drafted at #28?

With a new era of football coming to the New Orleans Saints, it’s time to discuss the future. The Saints gambled on their future with a win-now mentality, making moves they felt were crucial to winning a Super Bowl now instead of later. With their Super Bowl window likely closed, the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft could propel them back to the top or down to the bottom of the totem pole. With eight picks in this upcoming draft, they have the power to control their future.

It’s evident that there are voids on both offense and defense, but which position is more important? The answer is cornerback. With the release of Janoris Jenkins, they need someone who can play opposite Marshon Lattimore. Furthermore, drafting a CB in the first round could provide them some insurance if Lattimore should choose to leave in free agency next year. Here is a list of a few CBs that will fit perfectly with the Saints.

Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

If it wasn’t for an torn ACL and back surgery, Farley would be off board before the Saints could get a chance to draft him. He definitely has the talent to be a top-10 draft pick, but due to his injuries most teams just aren’t willing to take that risk. If Farley is available, Sean Payton wouldn’t think twice about drafting him. He’s a very physical and athletic CB and has the skillset to be a great playmaker in the NFL. While most CBs tend to let the play come to them, Farley is the opposite. This cornerback tandem will be twice as nice than what the Saints put together last season.

Asante Samuel Jr, Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, FL – OCTOBER 26: Florida State Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) reacts to a play during the game between the Syracuse Orange and the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL on October 26th, 2019. (Photo by Logan Stanford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Due to Farley’s surgery, Samuel Jr. will see a rise in his stock. Not only that but he had an outstanding pro day. Most expect Samuel Jr to get drafted in the late first round or early second round. Which will be perfect for the Saints if he’s still on the board. CBS Sports has ranked Samuel Jr. as the fourth-best CB prospect. This would definitely be a win for the Saints since they are in need of a top notch CB to play on the other side.

Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

If still on the board when the Saints are on the clock, Horn is another player that will fit perfectly into the Saints defensive scheme. Horn is an aggressive press man-coverage cornerback that is excellent at invading a receivers catch point radius by using his body to disrupt receivers on their routes. Horn also has great play recognition ability, and is likely to be a day one starter.

Although the Saints pick at the end of the first round, there will be more than one opportunity to snatch a CB with a top 10 talent. If the Saints were to sign Lattimore to a contract extension any of these CB will make an elite cornerback duo among the NFL’s best.