Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Jacob Walters. I am a writer for Back Sports Page and I cover your…

Reigning!

Defending!

…Stanley Cup Champions, the Vegas Golden Knights! I’m also the advocate for a promising goaltending prospect in the Golden Knights’ farm system.

This particular prospect had a spectacular showing at this year’s World Juniors tournament. He made a name for himself and showed why Vegas has a bright future.

That’s right! I’m the advocate for Carl Lindbom, the 20-year-old Swedish goaltender and Golden Knights phenom. He’s already drawing rave reviews from hockey fans across the globe, making his mark on the game.

Why should you be hyped about this Swedish star? Why does Vegas have a bright future in the goaltending position? Here are three reasons why I’m sold on Lindbom as a future Golden Knights star.

Who Is This Prospect?

Most people will think of goaltenders like Connor Hellebuyck and Andrei Vasilevskiy as the cream of the crop. But our Swedish star deserves some recognition. Let’s get you up to speed on who Carl Lindbom is.

Lindbom is a prospect for the Vegas Golden Knights, drafted in the seventh round (222nd pick) of the 2021 NHL Draft. Currently, he plays for Farjestad FK in the Swedish Hockey League as a goaltender.

He was born on May 20, 2003, in a little Swedish city known as Stockholm. He’s 6’1″ and weighs roughly 190 lbs, which makes him undersized. Still, there are other attributes and past performances to his game that make him solid.

World Juniors Showcase

The IIHF World Junior Championship is a display of hockey’s up-and-coming talents. They come from all over the world, ranging from the Czech Republic to Sweden. This year’s competition was where Lindbom made his presence known.

The Swedish star went 4-3 with a save percentage of .914 and a goals against average (GAA) of 2.64. That also included two shutouts, making Sweden an exciting team to watch.

There are also moments like this where he handled the pressure of a 6-on-4 with ease. With his proven ability in tight situations, it’s easy to get high on the Swedish goaltender. That translates well in today’s NHL, especially with the game moving at a faster pace.

Lindbom’s Dominance in Sweden

Lindbom has also been a force in the Swedish hockey scene. Just take a look at his time with Djurgardens, both professionally and at a junior level.

In his 19 games with the junior team in 2021-2022, Lindbom had a save percentage of .913 while boasting a GAA of 2.24. The next season, he was a hit on the professional level, with a save percentage of .929 and a GAA of 1.86. Now that’s flippin’ Swede.

With his lightning-quick goaltending and movements, it’s easy to see how he dominated Sweden easily. His movements and great mental game allow him to adapt to offensive pressure quickly. Take it from his goaltending coach from Djurgardens, Fredrik Mikko.

Mikko lauded his goaltending protege for his maturity and excellent decision-making, which are rare finds at Lindbom’s age. While a goaltender that doesn’t want to leave anything up to chance isn’t a fit in a city like Las Vegas, he fits the Golden Knights franchise perfectly.

The Bottom Line

The Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup this year by having a goalie-friendly system that sent everyone to Suplex City. Whether it was the Winnipeg Jets or the Florida Panthers, Bruce Cassidy’s squad took the middle of the ice away at every turn. Thus, it was tough to score on them.

There are many reasons to believe that Lindbom will also be successful. Vegas has become a goaltender destination since its inception, with Marc-Andre Fleury blazing a trail for the likes of Logan Thompson.

Lindbom would fit in perfectly under his system, especially with his quickness and calm demeanor. If a former backup for San Jose can make the job look easy, imagine what the future holds for the Swedish superstar.