Will Hobbs on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast

We’re happy to share Will Hobbs’ exclusive interview for AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast. Please see the synopsis and link below.   

Will Hobbs grew up in East Palo Alto, Calif., hearing stories about Pat Patterson, Ray Stevens and Pepper Gomez—and going to shows at the legendary Cow Palace.  He did some training with Booker T, worked the indies and took a huge chance during the pandemic that ultimately led him to AEW. Will talks comic books, Venom, Sting’s surprise AEW debut, Arn Anderson and the spinebuster, and why he really wants Team Taz to take on The Inner Circle. Plus, Will answers hard-hitting questions about arm wrestling Wardlow and Brian Cage, his growing iPhone collection, his calorie intake, daytime soap operas and his favorite game on “Price Is Right.”

WILL HOBBS QUOTES:

Will Hobbs On Signing with AEW

“Right after I did my whole little thing with [Jon Moxley], I got to the back and had another contract waiting for me, so I got on the phone and called a few people back at home. When I got back to the hotel—I’m not a real emotional person—but I had to shed a few tears.”

Will Hobbs on His Name

“My actual last name isn’t Hobbs. It’s close to that, so I had people growing up calling me ‘Hobbs.’ I’m a big Spider-Man fan, and I used to have people call me ‘Will Hobgoblin.’”

LINK:  https://omny.fm/shows/aew-unrestricted/powerhouse-will-hobbs

