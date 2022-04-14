Will Mohamed Salah Stay at Liverpool?

Ever since the Egyptian joined Liverpool back in 2017, he has identified himself as one of the best world class players in football. With his contract ended next year, talks are sparking if he will stay with the team past 2022.

Multiple reports indicate that Salah wants to retire at Anfield. Earlier last month he rejected an offer from Liverpool that was reported up to $436,800 a week. According to the Mirror, Salah wants a contract like Ronaldo, who is getting paid up to $545,923 a week with United.

Jurgen Klopp has full confident that they will resign the Egyptian in the summer and stating that both parties are in the works on a new contract.

“I’m happy with it because there’s nothing new to say.” said Klopp. “It is just good. The decisive parties are talking to each other and that’s all I need.”

Salah can receive an insanely big contract, with teams like PSG and Barcelona sparking interest. Liverpool would like to keep Salah, therefore they will need to give him a crazy contract to keep him.

Liverpool fans are worry that the contract talks have been a distraction to Salah’s form. He has only scored 5 goals in the last nine games. He also failed to score during the AFCON qualifiers and failed to lead Egypt to another World Cup appearance.

The next two months for Liverpool will be crucial, as they have a chance for the quadruple, therefore it is important to get Salah on the right form leading into these next two months

Salah has been the reason for Liverpool’s success in recent years. He has won the Champions League, English Premiere League, and League Cup with the team. He also led Egypt to the World Cup in 2018 for the first time since 1990.

Salah has been one of the best Premiere League players on recent history. He broke the single season record of goals with 32 back in 2018. and scored the most goals for an African Player in the Premiere League with 115. He also has the most goals in a UEFA season for Liverpool with 34 goals during the 2017-2018 season.

Liverpool resigning Salah will be a huge boost for the club. The team has been one of the best clubs in Europe. With stars like Van Dijk, Henderson, Mane, and Firmino, Salah is the leader of the club, and it would keep Liverpool at an elite status if they can secure him for years to come.