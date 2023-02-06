Wrinkles in the Crease: Golf Carts and All Stars

Zach, Natasha, and Trevor get together to recap All Star weekend, the Bo Horvat trade/ contract extension and potentially a major issue looming for a good portion of sports that no one seems to be talking about.
Recorded 2/5/2023
