Wrinkles in the Crease: No Tanking

Zach, Natasha and Trevor gather together to discuss the recent comments made by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in regards to teams tanking, Knicks/Rangers owner James Dolan potentially banning the sale of alcohol during Ranger games, and the never ending cycle of trade rumors.

 

Recorded on 1/28/23

 

