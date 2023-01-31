Wrinkles in the Crease: No Tanking

Zach, Natasha and Trevor gather together to discuss the recent comments made by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in regards to teams tanking, Knicks/Rangers owner James Dolan potentially banning the sale of alcohol during Ranger games, and the never ending cycle of trade rumors.
Recorded on 1/28/23
