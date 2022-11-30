Wrinkles in the Crease: Pushin P

The crew gets together during the Hudson River Rivalry game to discuss the Devils and Bruins strong play to open the season, Jason Robertson’s coming out party as the Dallas Stars stay hot in the Central, Trevor’s recent declaration of war against Rangers twitter, and where Max Domi ranks among active players we would have a beer with.
