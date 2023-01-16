Connect with us

Wrinkles in the Crease: Snake Farm

Zach, Natasha, and Trevor get together to discuss the impact of snake farms on a certain NHL players finances, John Tortorella embraces his luddite tendencies, and the race for Connor Bedard heats up. Vote Jesper Bratt.

Recorded on 1/15/22

https://linktr.ee/wrinklesinthecrease

