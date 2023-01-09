Connect with us

NHL

Wrinkles in the Crease: The Bet

The crew gets together with backsportspage.com writer Jacob Walters shortly after the Hudson River Rivalry game to discuss some of the horrible, unspeakable atrocities they have discovered on twitter, all star snubs, and make a questionable bet to make the NHL season a bit more interesting.
Recorded Saturday 1/7/23

Check us out: https://linktr.ee/wrinklesinthecrease

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

The Big Blue Report: The Clincher!!

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v12.16.22 – Memphis, New York Surge; Boston Still the Best

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in NHL